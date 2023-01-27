Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 27, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

National Big Wig Day

Crimson Tide Schedule

Gymnastics: Alabama at Kentucky; 6:30 p.m. CT

Track and Field: Bob Pollack Invitational in Clemson, SC

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 69, Arkansas 66

The Crimson Tide were able to go into Fayetteville and sneak out a three-point win over the Razorbacks. Hannah Barber hit a three with eight seconds left and Alabama was able to hold on in the final seconds. Brittany Davis led the way with 22 points followed by Jada Rice who had 12 points on the night.

The Cleveland Browns signed Miller Forristall, a former Alabama tight end, to a reserve-future deal.

Demeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was named the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Ryans was a star linebacker at Alabama for two seasons from 2004-2005. He is also one of the top candidates in this year's head coaching cycle.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 27, 2011 : Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went to become the athletic director at Florida State.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler. On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football.” — Coach Frank Thomas on All-American Vaughn Mancha

