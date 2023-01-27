Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.
Multiple different agencies responded to the crash and tried life saving measures after she hit a tree.
Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan. Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
What residents want to see happen to Lansing's Logan Square
A parking lot filled with potholes and unfinished paint jobs are just a couple of things that residents say are crippling the reputation of Logan Square.
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
Teenage driver killed after being struck by school bus in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...
