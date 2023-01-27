ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan State vs Purdue: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

In a highly-anticipated Big Ten rematch, can the Boilermakers stay entrenched at #1 or can the Spartans seek revenge on the road?. For Michigan State (14-7), the season has had its fair share of positives and negatives. The Spartans looked great early in the season and had a decent winning streak at the beginning of New Year’s, but have now dropped three of their last five games. Among those losses was a heartbreaker at home against this Purdue squad less than two weeks ago, sandwiched between disappointing performances at Illinois and Indiana.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Michigan Announces Notable Coaching Change

The Michigan Wolverines didn't have to search too far to find a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season.  On Friday, Michigan announced that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He spent this past season as an offensive analyst.  Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan. Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
MLive

Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Teenage driver killed after being struck by school bus in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

