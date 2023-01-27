In a highly-anticipated Big Ten rematch, can the Boilermakers stay entrenched at #1 or can the Spartans seek revenge on the road?. For Michigan State (14-7), the season has had its fair share of positives and negatives. The Spartans looked great early in the season and had a decent winning streak at the beginning of New Year’s, but have now dropped three of their last five games. Among those losses was a heartbreaker at home against this Purdue squad less than two weeks ago, sandwiched between disappointing performances at Illinois and Indiana.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO