San Antonio, TX

Spurs Blitzed Early by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George in Blowout Loss to Clippers

By Zach Dimmitt
 3 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs are now 0-8 against LA teams in the 2022-23 season after Thursday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The San Antonio Spurs had some déjà vu in Thursday's meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers at crypto.com Arena.

After losing at the same venue to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, the Spurs were swept in the season series by LeBron James and company.

But unfortunately for SA, the same happened on Thursday, as the Spurs never led en route to a 138-100 blowout loss to the Clips, giving the team an 0-8 record against LA teams in the 2022-23 season.

The Spurs trailed by as many as 38, as the Clippers built a 21-point lead by halftime and never looked back. When the game was all said and done, LA had cruised to a blowout win behind 18 of 38 shooting from 3-point range. San Antonio also only forced five turnovers while committing 14 of its own.

LA's star-studded duo of Kawhi Leonard Paul George dominated the hapless Spurs, who were without key perimeter defenders Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson.

Leonard posted 27 points and seven assists on 10 of 16 shooting while George erupted for 35 points on an efficient 14 of 19 shooting to go along with seven assists and four rebounds. The efficient scoring display from this pair led LA to an 58.4-percent shooting night.

The Spurs got a solid scoring night from Keldon Johnson, who posted 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Keita Bates-Diop got off to a nice start before finishing with 13 points and six rebounds.

San Antonio will look to snap its four-game winning streak on Saturday when the Phoenix Suns come to town. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

