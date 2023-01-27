The secret to surviving an aging-in-place bathroom remodel during COVID chaos? A lot of patience and homemade lasagna. When Jeff and Laura Porter hired The Swift Companies LLC to renovate the master bathroom of their home at Katy Lane in early 2020, they had a keen eye on their future. Laura has an autoimmune disease that could someday lead her to be in a wheelchair.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO