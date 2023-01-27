ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
comomag.com

Romance blooms at La Takita

Columbia’s newest Mexican-themed tiki bar, La Tikita, is the perfect night out for both lovers and tequila-lovers. Every weekend, like clockwork, Downtown Columbia comes alive as residents march to their favorite bars and restaurants to indulge and imbibe. The District is home to bars and breweries that fit nearly...
COLUMBIA, MO
comomag.com

Worth the Wait

The secret to surviving an aging-in-place bathroom remodel during COVID chaos? A lot of patience and homemade lasagna. When Jeff and Laura Porter hired The Swift Companies LLC to renovate the master bathroom of their home at Katy Lane in early 2020, they had a keen eye on their future. Laura has an autoimmune disease that could someday lead her to be in a wheelchair.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy