Colorado State

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines Are Out of Batteries

Demand for lithium — an environmentally devastating mineral to mine that’s essential for electric vehicle batteries — is set to explode by 4,000 percent if the number of cars on the road stays the same, highlighting the need for investment in transit, smaller batteries and better recycling. (Grist)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 30

Most Chicago mayoral candidates support allowing drivers to speed by 9 mph near parks and schools (Sun-Times) Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership collaboration between Chicago and 7 counties launched this month (CMAP) Crain’s editorial: Johnson’s idea of a Metra tax at a time of low ridership and Loop office occupancy is...
CHICAGO, IL

