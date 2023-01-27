Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines Are Out of Batteries
Demand for lithium — an environmentally devastating mineral to mine that’s essential for electric vehicle batteries — is set to explode by 4,000 percent if the number of cars on the road stays the same, highlighting the need for investment in transit, smaller batteries and better recycling. (Grist)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 30
Most Chicago mayoral candidates support allowing drivers to speed by 9 mph near parks and schools (Sun-Times) Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership collaboration between Chicago and 7 counties launched this month (CMAP) Crain’s editorial: Johnson’s idea of a Metra tax at a time of low ridership and Loop office occupancy is...
Comments / 0