In East Texas, a town fights to keep an oilfield waste dump from opening near wetlands and water wells
PAXTON — Deep in the Piney Woods of East Texas, a landfill developer wants to build an oil sector dump site some 500 yards from this small town’s wells. In Paxton, water lies just a few feet below ground. Ponds and wetlands dot the boggy forests. The town, population 850, has plenty to drink. But residents fear it could all be at stake with Texas regulators poised to permit plans to permanently bury hundreds of millions of tons of oilfield waste here.
SFA Board of Regents approves changes to salaries, meal plans, housing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents met today and approved a mid-year salary increase for employees of the university, an increase to non-resident fees and an increase to university meal plans and housing. The board approved the use of $3.5 million for a six percent increase to...
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Bass University is an educational program that travels around the country teaching people how to fish for bass. They held a set of events Saturday and Sunday in Athens featuring advice from professional anglers. “If you want to catch more and bigger bass, you’re in the...
