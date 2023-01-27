ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC gets a second interview to return to the NFL level

After sitting down with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position, Todd Monken is now off to the Baltimore Ravens to interview for the same gig there. The former offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns under head coach Freddie Kitchens, Monken has been at the college level and winning national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs since his departure from Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Saints reporter reveals reason why Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton got messy

A Saints beat reporter has confirmed the details behind a cryptic Tweet hinting at why the Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton has gotten so muddied up. The New Orleans Saints holding Sean Payton’s coaching rights has created a lot of interest in where the former coach ends up, if anywhere, as a head coach next. The Saints need to sign off his rights for him to take another head coaching gig, and he’s a sought-after enough name that he will likely command a few draft picks for New Orleans, who desperately need them.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday's Todd Monken Update

The Baltimore Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant OC position on Saturday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Monken, who's found some serious college football success in Athens, has been eyeing a return to the NFL. He's reportedly also scheduled to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
