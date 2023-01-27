Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Larry Fitzgerald: Sean Payton would be 'franchise-changing' Arizona Cardinals coach hire
Larry Fitzgerald has shared his opinion on Arizona Cardinals' coach candidate Sean Payton. The Cardinals legend told Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM on Friday that Payton would be the perfect hire as Arizona's next NFL coach. "To me, it’s really a no-brainer," Fitzgerald told The Bickley & Marotta Show. "If you...
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Mel Kiper reveals pick for No. 1 quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
Arguably no other player has more sharply divided analysts and fans ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft than that of former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Some believe he has the arm strength and accuracy to justify a first round selection while others point to his recent numbers and UK's record last ...
Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Broncos Should Steer Clear of Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos would be wise to hop off the Sean Payton train.
RUMOR: Sean Payton deal hits road bump with Saints’ latest asking price
Sean Payton still isn’t a head coach, and the New Orleans Saints might have a lot to do with it. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is asking for two first-round draft picks in exchange for Sean Payton, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Payton had reportedly told teams that it would only take one first-round pick in order to hire him.
Sean Payton Arizona Cardinals coach speculation swirls after interview with NFL team
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton reportedly spent a lot of time at the Arizona Cardinals' headquarters in Tempe on Thursday, interviewing for the NFL franchise's head coaching position. Could he get it? The current Fox Sports NFL analyst reportedly met with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort during his visit. ...
Former Browns OC gets a second interview to return to the NFL level
After sitting down with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position, Todd Monken is now off to the Baltimore Ravens to interview for the same gig there. The former offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns under head coach Freddie Kitchens, Monken has been at the college level and winning national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs since his departure from Northeast Ohio.
Saints reporter reveals reason why Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton got messy
A Saints beat reporter has confirmed the details behind a cryptic Tweet hinting at why the Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton has gotten so muddied up. The New Orleans Saints holding Sean Payton’s coaching rights has created a lot of interest in where the former coach ends up, if anywhere, as a head coach next. The Saints need to sign off his rights for him to take another head coaching gig, and he’s a sought-after enough name that he will likely command a few draft picks for New Orleans, who desperately need them.
Sean Payton sets a timeline on his coaching decision
Sean Payton revealed his timeline on if he will be coming back to coach in the NFL next season. Give it a week and we will all have a better understanding on what Sean Payton’s future plans are. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has spent the last...
Ed Orgeron to Falcons? The Atlanta Connection
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Football World Reacts To Saturday's Todd Monken Update
The Baltimore Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant OC position on Saturday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Monken, who's found some serious college football success in Athens, has been eyeing a return to the NFL. He's reportedly also scheduled to ...
4 Colts free agents Panthers HC Frank Reich could bring with him to Carolina
Now that Frank Reich has been hired as the newest head coach of the Carolina Panthers, may be the Indianapolis poaching soon begin!. That process will start with Reich’s prospective coaching staff, as he’s pretty likely to bring some buddies over to help steer his ship. But what about the players?
The Worst Officiated Conference Championship Ever?
Today on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington recap the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals, including some of the head-scratching moves made by the officials that may have swayed the game.
