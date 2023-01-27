ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
beingpatient.com

Early Signs of Dementia: How Much Memory Loss Is ‘Normal’?

“Some forgetfulness is normal… then there’s mild cognitive impairment.”. Oliver Baumann and Cindy Jones, brain health researchers at Bond University in Australia, discuss memory loss and the aging brain. You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping...
Prevention

Social Isolation Linked to an Increased Risk of Dementia, New Study Finds

New research shows socially isolated people may be at higher risk of dementia. Aside from dementia, social isolation has previously been linked to other serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and depression. An expert explains how social interaction can slow the progression of memory loss. Your social life...
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Medical News Today

Life expectancy after a mini stroke

A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
Medical News Today

Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?

There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
ScienceAlert

Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals

The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why would a healthy senior with good cholesterol numbers be advised to take a statin?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 74-year-old woman with good cholesterol numbers and normal blood pressure. I’ve exercised regularly since I was 17 (that’s 57 years), and weigh 98 pounds. I have no history of heart attack or stroke. Still, my doctor is giving me a strong sales pitch to take a statin with no mention of potential harsh side effects and no liver enzyme test. A letter from my doctor’s office states, “Even when your cholesterol levels are at goal, I recommend taking cholesterol medication to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.”
Devo

Apples treat many health problems, including diabetes and overweight

Apples are a popular fruit around the world due to their health benefits, China is the most apple-producing country, followed by U.S. , Poland, and Turkey. Apples like any fruit have a lot of health benefits, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture proved that apples are distinguished from other fruits as they contain antioxidants, fiber, carbohydrates, and sugar. These substances are beneficial for your body's health.
New York Post

Common cancer drug could extend lifespan of healthy people: discovery

In the hunt for the elixir of immortality, scientists might have cracked one piece of the code. A new study revealed a cancer drug could increase the longevity of life – albeit, by just three years. The findings, published in the journal Nature Aging, studied the effects of the drug on mice, which may reveal novel uses for the therapy in humans. “Aging is not only about lifespan but also about quality of life,” Dr. Chris Hedges, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said in a statement. “Therefore, we were pleased to...
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them

Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
ScienceBlog.com

Lifelong marriage lowers risk of dementia

If you are married continuously for many years in mid-life, you have a lower risk of developing dementia in old age. This has been confirmed by a recently published study based on data from HUNT Study health surveys in Nord-Trøndelag. “Being married can have an influence on risk factors...

