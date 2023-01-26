Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry
In Wyoming's modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we've seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
cowboystatedaily.com
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
Don't get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming "I Hate People," that doesn't mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
wyomingwolfpackpress.com
Overcrowding in the Halls
The overcrowding issue in Wyoming has recently received many negative comments from upperclassmen, most blaming freshmen.This issue has increased within our building recently, See how many upperclassmen and Principal Joshua Baumbach feel on the issue at hand. HOW WE GOT HERE. With the growth of our student population in August,...
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want
An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Wyoming Republicans Are Focused on Pocketbook Issues
By Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader and Representatives Don Burkhart, and Bill Henderson. This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third week of the 67th General Session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where...
SEE: Hundreds of Truckers Stuck On I-80 Wyoming All Weekend
I80 on Saturday 01/28/23. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. The highway had to be closed down again,...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
county17.com
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents
CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general's office has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pennie Hunt: What Is Your Value?
I don't mean a monetary price tag. I mean a value of importance and worth to family, friends, coworkers, employers and your community. Do you believe you hold value to them? Do you value yourself?. Hmmm. Maybe you never thought...
cowboystatedaily.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. "I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it," said...
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, "Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act," passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday's debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
891khol.org
Wyoming’s version of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes in the Senate
Some Wyoming teachers could soon be forbidden from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. A bill passed in the Senate on Friday which prohibits teachers from focusing on these topics in kindergarten through third grade. Supporters say the bill is intended to protect parental rights, but...
capcity.news
Wyoming Department of Education awards $1.8 million in grants for nine school learning programs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education has awarded a total of $1.812 million from fiscal year 2022 to nine applicants for the Cohort 14 grant competition under Title IV, Part B of the Every Student Succeeds Act, known as the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 30, 2023
Sheridan 8-3, 2-0 Thunder Basin 6-7, 2-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 9-3, 2-0 Star Valley 8-6, 2-1 Evanston 4-10, 1-1 Green River 2-10, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
