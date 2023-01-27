CHP: 1 shot in car-to-car freeway shooting in Stockton

RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after their van went airborne and landed on top of a home in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 a.m., a van was driving on McGregor Drive in Rancho Cordova at an unknown rate of speed when it crossed Ambassador Drive in the 10600 block, went over a hill in the front yard of a home, where it then launched into the air and landed on top of the garage of the home. The crash caused significant damage to the garage and an adjacent room.There were two people in the home at the time, but they were not injured.Both people in the van -- the driver and a passenger -- were trapped inside and had to be extricated by the fire department. The driver was then taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."The driver was actually trapped inside for a while. Fire department had to come out and pull him out," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
TRACY - The Tracy Police Department is expected to release body camera footage this week of officers shooting a 17-year-old who was allegedly armed with a knife. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. According to the Tracy Police Department, the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, failed to obey the responding officers' commands and approached an officer, the officer opened fire, police said.Police say the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the incident."We are joined by people from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office so that we can have a clear and transparent investigation into this incident," said Lt. Mario Ysit, a Tracy Police Department spokesman. The department says detectives and internal affairs are now reviewing the body camera video.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is reminding drivers not to drive around road-closure signs. Officers say that, on Saturday, a truck drove into a large sinkhole on Kasson Road near Tracy after the driver ignored a "road closed" sign. The road was washed out earlier this month after a retention pond failed during the string of powerful storms.It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident, but the driver was cited for ignoring the sign.Believe it or not, this is the third time someone has driven into the same sinkhole. On Thursday, a second person drove around the signs and landed their sedan in the sinkhole.On January 17, someone drove into the sinkhole while the roadway was still flooded. However, at that time warning signs were up.
SACRAMENTO — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 26.Calaveras Consolidated Fire says that at 2 a.m., a black pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 26 and Lower Doubletree Road in Calaveras County Friday night, leaving two people, including a young child, with serious injuries.First responders later learned that the victims were from Stockton and later transported them to trauma centers in the Valley.First responders, which included Calaveras Consolidated Fire and San Andreas Fire, were denied an air ambulance due to the heavy fog in the area impacting visibility. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a fatal Thursday night shooting.According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 9:04 p.m., units responded to the area of Northbound I-5 and March Lane about a call about a possible medical emergency.When they arrived, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.The victim was transported to the San Joaquin County Hospital where he died.CHP believes the shooting was an isolated incident and a suspect has not been arrested.Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.
