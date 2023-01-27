CHP: 1 shot in car-to-car freeway shooting in Stockton

Car-to-car shooting investigation underway in Stockton 00:36

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after one person was shot in a car-to-car shooting in Stockton Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said it happened shortly after 9 p.m. along northbound Interstate 5 just south of March Lane.

There were two people inside the victim vehicle, but only one of them was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said two occupants were seen running from the suspect vehicle. No description was available at this time