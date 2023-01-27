ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.

At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.

It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The lanes on I-5 through downtown are too narrow. When they restriped they gave no room for error. With so many semitrucks traveling through a high traffic area, they should have made the lanes slightly wider. There was another bad crash on the opposite side earlier in the day.

