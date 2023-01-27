Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead

1 killed in 3-car crash on Sacramento freeway 00:24

SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.

At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.

It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.