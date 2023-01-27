1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.

A press release sent to 12 News on Friday evening said that the victim was a 74-year-old woman. The release also said that the cause of the fire was undetermined but was most likely accidental. The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and identification.

ORIGINAL: 1/27/23, 2:47 a.m.

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late-night fire in Shinnston on Thursday resulted in one person being entrapped in the home and seven fire departments responding to the scene.

According to the Harrison County 911 center, the fire was called in at 10:47 p.m.

Shinnston Fire Chief Donny Lindsey said one person was entrapped in the home but did not disclose any information on their condition. Chief Lindsey also stated that the fire is under investigation by his department and the West Virginia Fire Marshal.

It took fire crews approximately an hour to contain and extinguish the fire.

Along with the West Virginia Fire Marshal, fire departments responding to the scene include Shinnston, Lumberport, Worthington, Monongah, Spelter, Stonewood and Bridgeport, as well as Harrison County EMS and the Shinnston Police Department.

Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Shinnston. (WBOY image)

Stay with 12 News as we learn more information from the investigation.

