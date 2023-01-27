The Junior League of the Emerald Coast is an organization that has helped women and children in our community since 1964 and has evolved with the times. In recent years, the League has sought to become more inclusive and ensure women of all backgrounds have a place to help the League meet its mission. President Hilary DeMers credited current membership to the revitalization that has occurred over the last three years.

