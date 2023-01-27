ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Women’s Profiles: The Junior League of the Emerald Coast

The Junior League of the Emerald Coast is an organization that has helped women and children in our community since 1964 and has evolved with the times. In recent years, the League has sought to become more inclusive and ensure women of all backgrounds have a place to help the League meet its mission. President Hilary DeMers credited current membership to the revitalization that has occurred over the last three years.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Women’s Profile: Dr. Casi Stubbs

Dr. Casi Stubbs knows the power of a smile. As a child, Stubbs recognized the impact a confident grin can make, setting the groundwork for her future career as an orthodontist. Stubbs earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry at Florida State University, continuing on to the University of Florida for...
NICEVILLE, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Rare, Diverse & Beautiful: Coastal Dune Lakes

Pristine beauty is well documented in Walton County, where 40% of the land south of the Choctawhatchee Bay is preserved for nature. And a true ecological treasure here are our rare coastal dune lakes, the likes of which are found only in a handful of worldwide locations such as Madagascar, Australia, New Zealand and Oregon. In celebration of these special bodies of water, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners has even designated October as Coastal Dune Lake Awareness Month.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Women’s Profile: Warren Averett

Cyndi Warren, managing member of Warren Averett’s office in Pensacola, is among the women who have risen to leadership positions in the company. Warren has been with Warren Averett since the early 1990s. One of the aspects she enjoys most about working for the business advisory firm is the company’s empowerment of women.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation

ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
getthecoast.com

Choctawhatchee High School mourns the loss of beloved educator Mrs. Kay Brock

On the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Choctawhatchee High School announced the passing of beloved educator, Mrs. Kay Brock. Mrs. Brock was a mentor, role model, and educator who touched the lives of countless students and staff members during her 32 years at Choctaw. In a tribute on Sunday morning, the school wrote on their Facebook page that her “fingerprints are all over Choctawhatchee High School and so many who walked our halls for the last 32 years.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pier demolition to slow traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews will be demolishing and removing a submerged pier near the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Monday. The pier was part of the old bridge built in the 1960's. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic won't be blocked, but will be slowed. Law enforcement personnel will also...
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

BURGER KING FIRE UPDATE

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: At approximately 1:50 p.m. HNFD units (E45, E41, BC40 and C40) responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8500 block of Navarre Pkwy (Burger King). Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. All occupants had already evacuated the structure. 45...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

