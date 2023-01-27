Read full article on original website
Women’s Profiles: The Junior League of the Emerald Coast
The Junior League of the Emerald Coast is an organization that has helped women and children in our community since 1964 and has evolved with the times. In recent years, the League has sought to become more inclusive and ensure women of all backgrounds have a place to help the League meet its mission. President Hilary DeMers credited current membership to the revitalization that has occurred over the last three years.
Women’s Profile: Dr. Casi Stubbs
Dr. Casi Stubbs knows the power of a smile. As a child, Stubbs recognized the impact a confident grin can make, setting the groundwork for her future career as an orthodontist. Stubbs earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry at Florida State University, continuing on to the University of Florida for...
Rare, Diverse & Beautiful: Coastal Dune Lakes
Pristine beauty is well documented in Walton County, where 40% of the land south of the Choctawhatchee Bay is preserved for nature. And a true ecological treasure here are our rare coastal dune lakes, the likes of which are found only in a handful of worldwide locations such as Madagascar, Australia, New Zealand and Oregon. In celebration of these special bodies of water, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners has even designated October as Coastal Dune Lake Awareness Month.
Women’s Profile: Warren Averett
Cyndi Warren, managing member of Warren Averett’s office in Pensacola, is among the women who have risen to leadership positions in the company. Warren has been with Warren Averett since the early 1990s. One of the aspects she enjoys most about working for the business advisory firm is the company’s empowerment of women.
Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
Choctawhatchee High School mourns the loss of beloved educator Mrs. Kay Brock
On the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Choctawhatchee High School announced the passing of beloved educator, Mrs. Kay Brock. Mrs. Brock was a mentor, role model, and educator who touched the lives of countless students and staff members during her 32 years at Choctaw. In a tribute on Sunday morning, the school wrote on their Facebook page that her “fingerprints are all over Choctawhatchee High School and so many who walked our halls for the last 32 years.”
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
House demolished in Escambia Co. after ‘history of complaints’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A house that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said had a history of complaints was demolished recently. ECSO said they have received more than 200 calls for service at 501 South 1st Street, and there have been numerous complaints from neighbors. They said the ownership/residence at the home has been […]
Pier demolition to slow traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews will be demolishing and removing a submerged pier near the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Monday. The pier was part of the old bridge built in the 1960's. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic won't be blocked, but will be slowed. Law enforcement personnel will also...
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
BURGER KING FIRE UPDATE
COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: At approximately 1:50 p.m. HNFD units (E45, E41, BC40 and C40) responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8500 block of Navarre Pkwy (Burger King). Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. All occupants had already evacuated the structure. 45...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
1 dead from gunshot wound on Blue Angel Pkwy., ECSO investigating
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. There are no suspects as of yet, according to ECSO. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man shot and killed outside a home Tuesday morning. ECSO said […]
Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
Victim in fatal Escambia County house party shooting identified as 24-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family identifies the victim killed in a shooting at an Escambia County house party this past weekend as a 24-year-old man. The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Pin High Drive. The sheriff's office says a man was shot in the chest before later dying from his injuries at the hospital.
ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
