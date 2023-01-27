With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, theScore's NBA editors answer some of the biggest questions ahead of what promises to be a flurry of activity. If the Brooklyn Nets are serious about their championship aspirations, they need to get serious about improving their depth. Since Kevin Durant's been out, Kyrie Irving has stepped up individually but can't carry the team alone. Despite Irving's 32.1 points per game during Durant's absence, Brooklyn is just 3-6 and has an abysmal 90.5 offensive rating when Irving sits. The Nets could use a move for two reasons: finding a reliable third option behind Irving and Durant and finding a resolution elsewhere for Ben Simmons, who still looks incredibly uncomfortable in Brooklyn far more often than not. - Jonathan Soveta.

6 HOURS AGO