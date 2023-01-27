Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
theScore
Refs confirm missed foul call for LeBron at end of regulation vs. Celtics
Crew chief Eric Lewis acknowledged the referees missed a foul call on the last play of regulation between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. The NBA confirmed that Celtics star Jayson Tatum committed a shooting foul on LeBron James, which would have sent him to the free throw line for the potential game-winner, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
theScore
Osman ties career high with 29 points, Cavs rout Clippers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman tied his career high with 29 points and matched the franchise record by making all seven of his 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers built a 40-point lead on their way to a 122-99 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. All-Star starter...
theScore
Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Pacers 141-131
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When the Milwaukee Bucks needed a steadying presence Friday night at Indiana, Giannis Antetokounmpo provided it — even from the free-throw line. The Eastern Conference All-Star captain finished with 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and made five of eight free throws during the final four minutes to help Bucks fend off Indiana's second-half rally for a 141-131 victory.
theScore
Trends to watch: The pick-and-roll is being inverted
We're been looking at stylistic trends that are beginning to take hold in the NBA, and could define the league in 2023. For our final entry: the rise of inverted pick-and-rolls. Previously: The resurgence of offensive rebounding | The viability of tall ball | 3-point vs. interior defense. Ball-handlers continue...
theScore
NBA Roundtable: Trade deadline edition
With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, theScore's NBA editors answer some of the biggest questions ahead of what promises to be a flurry of activity. If the Brooklyn Nets are serious about their championship aspirations, they need to get serious about improving their depth. Since Kevin Durant's been out, Kyrie Irving has stepped up individually but can't carry the team alone. Despite Irving's 32.1 points per game during Durant's absence, Brooklyn is just 3-6 and has an abysmal 90.5 offensive rating when Irving sits. The Nets could use a move for two reasons: finding a reliable third option behind Irving and Durant and finding a resolution elsewhere for Ben Simmons, who still looks incredibly uncomfortable in Brooklyn far more often than not. - Jonathan Soveta.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
theScore
Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was fined $25,000 stemming from an ejection for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands during Wednesday's 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA announced. Curry was tossed with just over one minute remaining in the close contest, seemingly upset with teammate Jordan Poole...
