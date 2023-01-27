ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Joe Biden released a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day expressing his reflections on the tragedy and honor of those who were lost.

By International
qhubonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

deplorable and proud
3d ago

Funny, seeing he’s trying to implicate an identity caste system himself… trying to degrade people that dissent from his policies and ideas…. And prioritize some over others…. Seems he’s more like Hitler than he ain’t!

Reply
2
Related
New York Post

‘Jew-ish’ George Santos marks Holocaust Remembrance Day on House floor

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) delivered a House floor speech on Friday, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day — weeks after admitting he had falsely claimed to have Jewish ancestors. Santos, who called himself a “proud American Jew” on the 2022 campaign trail, also previously stated that his mother was Jewish and that his maternal grandparents fled Nazi persecution in Europe — all claims that later proved false. “Today I rise to acknowledge that the 27th of January marks the anniversary of the Auschwitz concentration camp being liberated by the Red Army in 1945,” Santos began his second address on the House floor...
Alexander Langford

U.N. Holocaust Remembrance Day | Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses among those exterminated or in concentration camps

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses were executed or languished in Nazi concentration camps alongside millions of Jews. Although Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, Jehovah’s Witnesses were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” notes Professor Robert Gerwarth.[1]
ABC News

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tours Auschwitz on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland Friday, marking Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 78th anniversary of the death camp's liberation. In an emotional visit, Emhoff laid a wreath at Auschwitz and placed a white stone, a Jewish tradition, at the remnants of a crematorium...
WBIR

East Tennessee reflects on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

It's been 78 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of Nazi Germany's concentration camps. The United Nations General Assembly designated the day of liberation to remember the six million Jewish lives lost in the Holocaust and the millions more who died to Nazism. The theme for 2023 was...
TENNESSEE STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
The Independent

Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday

An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
Kyle Schepperley

There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI

During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy