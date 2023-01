TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State had a chance to pull off its first upset of a top-25 team this season. Chase Hunter wasn’t about to let it happen. Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, with four seconds left to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO