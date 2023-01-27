ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Chatham High Budding Designers Ready for 2023 PTO Catwalk Runway Show - 'Dancing Through the Decades' - Coming Sunday, Feb. 5

By Ed Barmakian
 4 days ago

CHATHAM, NJ -- The music, the outfits, they'll all blend together on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. when the annual Chatham High PTO Catwalk Runway Show is held at CHS.

The 2023 theme is "Dancing Through the Decades" and the 16 student designers have been matching the music the audience will hear with their original designs that will be modeled by CHS seniors.

The lines are a little fuzzy when it comes to which came first, the music or the design idea, but it was all coming together on Thursday evening during one of the twice-weekly work sessions held in the sewing room at CHS.

Senior Mimi LeRoy is working on a denim set, inspired by the all-girls '90s group TLC.

"I saw the denim material and it made me think of he '90s," LeRoy said. "TLC wore a similar looking outfit and the music is more hip-hoppy, which made me think of dancing. This is my third year and I'm learning skills that will allow me to make my own clothes, or at least fix them."

"California Dreaming" will be playing when senior Lilly Auer's 1960s flare pants, also known as bell-bottoms, with a matching flare top is modeled. Fashion will be Auer's major when she attends Arizona State University in the fall.

Junior Annie Walsh is going with a 1950s style, two-layer prom dress that will be walked to "Rockin' Robin".

"This is my second year and I love this program," Walsh said.  "It's a lot of fun coming here and working on a dress. Last year, I went with a simple pattern. This year, I decided to challenge myself with a more difficult pattern. It's nice to see if you can advance each year."

Junior Alana Lugo has put together a 1970s outfit that features silhouettes of Queen's Freddie Mercury on a halter top that will be featured with the song "I Want to Break Free"; senior Sophia Clark is going with a 1950s velvet dress with a polka dot skirt on top to match Grease songs "Summer Loving" and "You're the One That I Want"; junior Annie Drouet is going back to the 1920s with her design that will have the backdrop tune "A Booty Swingin' "; and junior Caroline Sennet figures "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" in her tri-colored skirt design from the 1980s.

Sophomore Olivia Sachs came up with the idea of a purple dress that she sees as a mix of the 1950s and 1960s disco era.

"I think it's really cool to know how to do this kind of thing, especially in the future if you ever have to make or fix something, it's a good skill to have," Sachs said. "I did it last year and I was excited to do it again, improve my skills and challenge myself more. It's just a good time."

Joanne Mawson is the chair of the Catwalk Committee that includes Tara Walsh and Fran Clarke.

"I've been blown away by how much all the girls support each other throughout the process," Mawson said.

All the designs will be featured in the CHS Fashion Show scheduled for Friday, March 10th, 2023 at 7 p.m. The Fashion Show is the PTO's largest fundraiser of the year for the high school.

Big Blue Raffle tickets for the Fashion Show are now on sale for a chance to win a $1000 Visa gift card, a 13 inch MacBook Air, and one full year of Senior parking. Use the corresponding QR Codes or the following link to purchase tickets: https://chatham-high-school-pto.square.site/  Raffle winners will be drawn at the Fashion Show on Friday, March 10th (winners need not be present to win).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyzA5_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCJ7h_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PoW8_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCLri_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTzaK_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdytP_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrIOh_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B3Zq_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOubx_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Bj5G_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4e0z_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495YdI_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9eaZ_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7m5s_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsfqh_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eyad_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9Oyn_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0Auc_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IWOD_0kT4jBgV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCd5t_0kT4jBgV00

Comments / 0

 

TAPinto.net

