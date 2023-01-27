ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Flippin’ Pizza closes in South Lakes Village Center

Flippin’ Pizza, a pizza chain that serves New York-style pizza, appears to have closed its Reston location. The business was located at 1110 South Lakes Drive in Suite 11130-F. It was closed when FFXnow passed by last Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26), despite posted operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn

Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire

A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Redevelopment Proposed in Bailey’s Crossroads — “Several community members who attended a Fairfax County Planning Department presentation on a proposal for a major mixed-use project on the Food Star site in Bailey’s Crossroads said the county should address the immediate problems in that area first. Those problems include crime, litter, traffic, weeds in the median, safety and trash issues at Skyline Park, and the lack of safety for pedestrians.” [Annandale Today]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Jos A Bank clothing store now closed at Reston Town Center

Jos A. Bank has officially closed its doors in Reston Town Center. A primary care practice — One Medical — will take over the former location of the men’s clothing store (11930 Democracy Drive). One Medical is a membership-based, tech-integrated primary care practice that offers virtual care...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Task force to begin digging into key development questions on RTC North

A task force will discuss the redevelopment of Reston Town Center North (RTC North) beginning today (Monday). The meeting will set into motion a master plan focused on community facilities in the area, which is roughly bounded by Baron Cameron Avenue, Town Center Parkway, Bowman Towne Drive and Fountain Drive.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list

Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Senior affordable housing project on Route 1 gets go-ahead from Fairfax County board

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has given the green light to new affordable housing for seniors along Richmond Highway. At last week’s meeting, the board unanimously approved the plan amendment for the affordable senior housing next to the Beacon of Groveton apartment building. The project calls for a six-story, 70,000-square-foot affordable, independent senior living facility with a “community-serving” ground floor at 6858 Richmond Highway.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Public feedback sought on redesign of Telegraph Road in Franconia

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is looking for public feedback on some planned improvements — including a potential widening — for a stretch of Telegraph Road in Franconia. The goal of the project is to cut down on congestion along the busy road as well as improve...
FRANCONIA, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 30, 2023

Good Monday evening! Today we published 8 articles that were read a total of 7580 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 30, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy