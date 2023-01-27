Read full article on original website
Flippin’ Pizza closes in South Lakes Village Center
Flippin’ Pizza, a pizza chain that serves New York-style pizza, appears to have closed its Reston location. The business was located at 1110 South Lakes Drive in Suite 11130-F. It was closed when FFXnow passed by last Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26), despite posted operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn
Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
West Falls Church Metro developers agree to provide area transportation improvements
The nearly 24-acre, mixed-use development planned for the West Falls Church Metro station will come with at least a few upgrades to the surrounding transportation network in Idylwood, if it’s approved. Developers EYA, Rushmark Properties, and Hoffman & Associates — known collectively as FGCP-Metro LLC — have agreed to...
JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire
A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
Morning Notes
Redevelopment Proposed in Bailey’s Crossroads — “Several community members who attended a Fairfax County Planning Department presentation on a proposal for a major mixed-use project on the Food Star site in Bailey’s Crossroads said the county should address the immediate problems in that area first. Those problems include crime, litter, traffic, weeds in the median, safety and trash issues at Skyline Park, and the lack of safety for pedestrians.” [Annandale Today]
Jos A Bank clothing store now closed at Reston Town Center
Jos A. Bank has officially closed its doors in Reston Town Center. A primary care practice — One Medical — will take over the former location of the men’s clothing store (11930 Democracy Drive). One Medical is a membership-based, tech-integrated primary care practice that offers virtual care...
Task force to begin digging into key development questions on RTC North
A task force will discuss the redevelopment of Reston Town Center North (RTC North) beginning today (Monday). The meeting will set into motion a master plan focused on community facilities in the area, which is roughly bounded by Baron Cameron Avenue, Town Center Parkway, Bowman Towne Drive and Fountain Drive.
Arlington’s Old Dominion Pizza will open sit-down Fairfax restaurant this spring
Old Dominion Pizza Company is rolling out to Fairfax City. The small Arlington County shop will expand for the first time, replacing the defunct Latin American restaurant Pampa Sazone at 3950 University Drive, Suite 102. Owner John Rodas says the restaurant will open this spring, potentially as soon as March,...
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
Senior affordable housing project on Route 1 gets go-ahead from Fairfax County board
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has given the green light to new affordable housing for seniors along Richmond Highway. At last week’s meeting, the board unanimously approved the plan amendment for the affordable senior housing next to the Beacon of Groveton apartment building. The project calls for a six-story, 70,000-square-foot affordable, independent senior living facility with a “community-serving” ground floor at 6858 Richmond Highway.
Public feedback sought on redesign of Telegraph Road in Franconia
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is looking for public feedback on some planned improvements — including a potential widening — for a stretch of Telegraph Road in Franconia. The goal of the project is to cut down on congestion along the busy road as well as improve...
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 30, 2023
Good Monday evening! Today we published 8 articles that were read a total of 7580 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 30, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Teen fatally stabs mother’s boyfriend in Hybla Valley during alleged assault, police say
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) A teen was taken into police custody after allegedly stabbing and ultimately killing his mother’s boyfriend in a Hybla Valley apartment last night (Sunday), police say. Officers were called to the apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after...
