The Montgomery Village Center, located at 19142 Montgomery Village Avenue, has been sold for $40.25 million according to a report by Maryland Newsletters. Per the report, “Atlantic remained in the deal as the 131,000 square foot center traded from a partnership that included Walton Street Capital and Atlantic, to a new one, headed by Petroleum Marketing Group and, again, Atlantic. The new owners paid $40,250,000.” The shopping center was built in 1969 and is currently undergoing a $20 million renovation. It’s anchored by Aldi and Big Lots, and is home to Ledo Pizza, a recently opened Starbucks, Dollar tree, Advanced Auto parts, and more. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to open in the shopping center soon:

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO