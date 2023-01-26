Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Woman dies after falling from moving car in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. — Prince William County police say a 30-year-old woman has died after she opened the door of a moving car and fell onto the roadway in Dumfries. The Crash Investigation Unit investigators responded to the area of Williamstown Drive and Richmond Highway to investigate the single-vehicle crash around 1:43 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
WJLA
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer overturns, spills sewage on I-95 in Springfield
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused a headache for Thursday morning commuters on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, according to the Virginia Department Of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the overturned vehicle spilled sewage on the roadways just before 7:30 a.m. and caused a two-mile backup on...
9 people displaced after house fire in Seat Pleasant
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — Nine people were put out of their home early Sunday morning after a fire tore Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the block of 69th St. in Seat Pleasant around 3 a.m. When they got there, they found flames coming […]
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
Inside Nova
Pileup involving four tractor-trailers, 14 cars closes I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles. State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
NBC Washington
Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries
Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says Saturday afternoon. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti observed two off-road motorcycles being operated on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge in south Stafford. As he attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled into Olde Forge and onto a dirt trail.
theriver953.com
VSP investigate fatal crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday at 11:19 am at the intersection of Route 29, James Madison Highway, and Route 15 Business, N. James Madison St. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling south attempted a left turn onto Rt. 15 where the driver crossed into...
WJLA
Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
Fairfax Police looking for owner of dog found shot, chained to fence
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the owner of a dog who was found chained to a fence and shot in a neighborhood off Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
blueridgeleader.com
Fire in downtown Leesburg displaces two residents
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Thursday’s house fire on Royal Street in Leesburg was accidental, caused by combustibles coming in contact with a portable heater. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched for a house fire at 3 Royal Street in...
alxnow.com
Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night
(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
