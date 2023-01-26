ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VA

mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
CLARKSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Woman dies after falling from moving car in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. — Prince William County police say a 30-year-old woman has died after she opened the door of a moving car and fell onto the roadway in Dumfries. The Crash Investigation Unit investigators responded to the area of Williamstown Drive and Richmond Highway to investigate the single-vehicle crash around 1:43 a.m.
DUMFRIES, VA
DC News Now

9 people displaced after house fire in Seat Pleasant

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — Nine people were put out of their home early Sunday morning after a fire tore Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the block of 69th St. in Seat Pleasant around 3 a.m. When they got there, they found flames coming […]
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
NBC Washington

Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries

Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
DUMFRIES, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford

Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says Saturday afternoon. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti observed two off-road motorcycles being operated on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge in south Stafford. As he attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled into Olde Forge and onto a dirt trail.
STAFFORD, VA
theriver953.com

VSP investigate fatal crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday at 11:19 am at the intersection of Route 29, James Madison Highway, and Route 15 Business, N. James Madison St. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling south attempted a left turn onto Rt. 15 where the driver crossed into...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash

WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
WASHINGTON, DC
blueridgeleader.com

Fire in downtown Leesburg displaces two residents

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Thursday’s house fire on Royal Street in Leesburg was accidental, caused by combustibles coming in contact with a portable heater. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched for a house fire at 3 Royal Street in...
LEESBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night

(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

