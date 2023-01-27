Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Rusk County Electric Co-op to get portion of $2.7B federal investment for upgrades
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-billion dollar investment from the federal government is set to help improve electric service for several East Texas counties. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security.
KLTV
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Bass University is an educational program that travels around the country teaching people how to fish for bass. They held a set of events Saturday and Sunday in Athens featuring advice from professional anglers. “If you want to catch more and bigger bass, you’re in the...
Comments / 0