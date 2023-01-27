Read full article on original website
Related
If a Recession Hits in 2023, Should You Keep Using Your Credit Cards?
The quick answer? It depends what you're using them for.
msn.com
I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it
I recently made a panic decision to withdraw all my money from one retirement account and I am now closing on a house in February (about $200,000). I am 36 years old, married and have a 1-year-old. Half of me is regretting it, and I’m worried about next year’s taxes due to the withdrawal and the 10% penalty I paid.
I Check My Savings Account for This One Thing Every Month -- and You Should, Too
It's a detail you don't want to gloss over.
I'm a financial planner — here's how I adjusted my savings strategy for COVID and how I'll weather the future
When interest rates dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, high-yield savings accounts weren't a great place to keep your savings.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
KCRA.com
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
CNBC
Gen Z and millennials are leading 'the big quit' in 2023—why nearly 70% plan to leave their jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
KHOU
Tips to pay off credit card debt
When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Decade-high credit card, personal loan delinquency rates coming in 2023: TransUnion
TransUnion forecasted serious credit card and personal loan delinquencies will rise in 2023. Here's how you can pay down debt.
How to reset your finances, even with increased credit card debt
More Americans are carrying credit card debt over month-to-month, rather than paying off a card in full, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.
MSNBC
Suze Orman: How to shield finances amid a recession
Personal finance expert Suze Orman discusses how to protect yourself financially as the possibilities of a recession loom.Jan. 26, 2023.
Motley Fool
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Both Recommend the Same Account for Your Retirement Savings. But Are They Right?
Before you pick which retirement investment account to use, you should read this. There are several different tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey both agree that a Roth IRA is best. Their preferred account is right for many people, but not necessarily for everyone. Saving...
4 Reasons to Use a Credit Card to Pay for Your Wedding
Credit cards offer protections and perks that can really come in handy.
CNBC
Is it better to take a personal loan with a longer or shorter repayment term? Here's how to decide
Personal loans can come in handy when you need funding in a pinch for a big expense, such as a wedding, funeral, home repairs, a car repair, debt consolidation and more. One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a personal loan is the repayment period. How long you have to pay the loan back influences your monthly payments, interest rates and more. So if you're having trouble deciding how long of a term you should go with, here are some helpful pointers to keep in mind.
Americans delay retirement, looking to gig work to make ends meet
With inflation and the cost of living on the rise, older workers are increasingly looking to the gig economy to keep afloat, according to data released by the AARP.
Getting Divorced? 3 Retirement Moves to Make Immediately
It may not be easy, but these things need to get done.
Should You Tap Your Roth IRA or Rack Up a Credit Card Balance When You Need Money?
You're taking a risk, no matter how you look at it.
20 Ways To Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind
Envision that perfect, comfortable retirement: You're on the beach, soaking up the sun and sipping on a cocktail. Or maybe you're at home indulging in hobbies, taking long morning walks and spending...
Comments / 0