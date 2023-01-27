ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Herald Community Newspapers

Is mouth breathing really that bad? Yes, especially for older adults

(BPT) - Are you taking your nose for granted? Most people don’t think of their nose as a complex organ that plays a role in keeping you healthy, especially as you age. With aging, however, comes changes to the nose, particularly to its structure and its ability to do its job.
Cheryl E Preston

Older adults can be free from couch potato syndrome

If you are retired you might unconsciously be sitting around the house and getting less exercise than when you worked. A study done by Egotron reveals that adults sit for an average of 13 hours each day and the number one reason they get up is to eat food. One way to combat the urge to be a couch potato is to skip rope. Adults who jump rope as they did when they were children will obtain a number of health benefits.
CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
Prevention

These 5 Exercises Boost Brain Health and Improve Memory, Study Finds

Research has found exercise can have a positive impact on your memory and brain health. A new study linked vigorous exercise to improved memory, planning, and organization. Data suggests just 10 minutes a day can have a big impact. Experts have known for years about the physical benefits of exercise,...
The Independent

Experts create checklist of 12 steps to reduce dementia risk

Experts have devised a 12 step checklist they say people can use to reduce the risk of developing dementia.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it hoped to empower people to make choices to help reduce the risk of them developing the neurodegenerative disorder, which it referred to as the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Professor Jonathan Schott, chief medical officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that only 30 per cent of people know that there is something that they can do to individually reduce...
ScienceBlog.com

Healthy diet linked to slower memory decline in older adults

A healthy lifestyle, in particular a healthy diet, is associated with slower memory decline, finds a decade-long study of older adults in China, published today in The BMJ. Even for carriers of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene – the strongest known risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias – a healthy lifestyle was found to slow memory loss.
Blogging Big Blue

Ozempic Overdose: What happens when you stop taking this diabetes medicine?

Ozempic is said to have been used by a small number of celebrities due to its reputation for promoting weight loss. On TikTok, the hashtag Ozempic has been viewed 450 million times, and it is now trending on social media. However, it is vital to highlight that Ozempic is primarily a diabetes medication used to regulate adult blood sugar levels.
HealthDay

Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses

Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy