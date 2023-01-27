Read full article on original website
Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Is mouth breathing really that bad? Yes, especially for older adults
(BPT) - Are you taking your nose for granted? Most people don’t think of their nose as a complex organ that plays a role in keeping you healthy, especially as you age. With aging, however, comes changes to the nose, particularly to its structure and its ability to do its job.
Healthy Lifestyle—Especially a Nutritious Diet—Seems to Slow Memory Decline in Older People
A 10-year study of Chinese adults over the age of 60, showed that a healthy lifestyle, in particular a nutritious diet, is associated with the slowing of memory decline in older people. The major new research published in The BMJ, showed that the benefits of healthy living were even seen...
Older adults can be free from couch potato syndrome
If you are retired you might unconsciously be sitting around the house and getting less exercise than when you worked. A study done by Egotron reveals that adults sit for an average of 13 hours each day and the number one reason they get up is to eat food. One way to combat the urge to be a couch potato is to skip rope. Adults who jump rope as they did when they were children will obtain a number of health benefits.
One Senior Place: As you get older, your sleep habits change. Here's how to improve sleep
Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?. A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age. Growing children need more sleep than adults. According to the National Institute...
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
These 5 Exercises Boost Brain Health and Improve Memory, Study Finds
Research has found exercise can have a positive impact on your memory and brain health. A new study linked vigorous exercise to improved memory, planning, and organization. Data suggests just 10 minutes a day can have a big impact. Experts have known for years about the physical benefits of exercise,...
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
Experts create checklist of 12 steps to reduce dementia risk
Experts have devised a 12 step checklist they say people can use to reduce the risk of developing dementia.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it hoped to empower people to make choices to help reduce the risk of them developing the neurodegenerative disorder, which it referred to as the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Professor Jonathan Schott, chief medical officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that only 30 per cent of people know that there is something that they can do to individually reduce...
A doctor claims that she only makes $12 per hour performing surgeries while a scrub tech makes 7 times more
Dr. Daisy Sanchez is a doctor but she is also a TikTok influencer with millions of followers. According to an article in the Daily Dot, on December 30, 2022, Dr. Sanchez posted a video claiming that she was only making $12 per hour performing surgeries while a scrub tech (surgical technician) whose job involves setting up surgeries makes $80 per hour.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Study recommends 6 lifestyle changes to slow memory decline
A new study presents six healthy habits that may be able to delay these impairments if practiced consistently. Read more about the research findings here.
Loneliness associated with unhealthful diets and physical inactivity among US college students
With data from the Mason: Health Starts Here study, researchers found that students reporting a higher level of loneliness also reported a higher level of sedentary behavior and low activity. Transitioning to a new environment, as many college freshman do, can increase feelings of loneliness, and feelings of loneliness in...
Exercise could help women prevent mental decline
A new study finds that getting more steps each day, along with moderate-to-vigorous physical exercise, could cut the risk of dementia and thinking impairments for women.
Healthy diet linked to slower memory decline in older adults
A healthy lifestyle, in particular a healthy diet, is associated with slower memory decline, finds a decade-long study of older adults in China, published today in The BMJ. Even for carriers of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene – the strongest known risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias – a healthy lifestyle was found to slow memory loss.
Ozempic Overdose: What happens when you stop taking this diabetes medicine?
Ozempic is said to have been used by a small number of celebrities due to its reputation for promoting weight loss. On TikTok, the hashtag Ozempic has been viewed 450 million times, and it is now trending on social media. However, it is vital to highlight that Ozempic is primarily a diabetes medication used to regulate adult blood sugar levels.
Just Three Minutes of Exercise Can Help You Live Longer—Here's Why
And how to get started.
Obesity and belly bulge linked to being 'frail' later in life: study
Nutrition and community medicine researchers think they've found a link that connects high body mass indexes and waist circumferences to premature and expected "frailty" in later life.
Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain: What Is The Recommended Amount Of Physical Activity?
Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis, where the immune system attacks itself. Autoimmune arthritis can occur in a variety of ways. It has been reported that almost half of the global population suffers from autoimmune arthritis disease, however only 50% receive a proper diagnosis. There are...
Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses
Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
