WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
WWE & AEW Stars Take Part In 10-Bell Salute At Jay Briscoe Funeral
WWE and AEW stars took part in a special 10-bell salute at Jay Briscoe’s funeral. On Sunday, January 29, the funeral for the late, great Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) took place in Laurel, Delaware with stars of the wrestling world in attendance. The funeral was live streamed on the...
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
Kofi Kingston Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Botch
SmackDown star Kofi Kingston has addressed his botched elimination escape spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Over the years Kingston has found some pretty innovative ways to avoid elimination in the Rumble. Unfortunately for the New Day member, his plan to stay alive in this year’s match didn’t work out...
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
WWE Royal Rumble Disaster, Elimination Chamber Plans
A look at THAT disastrous moment during the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what could be in store for us at WWE Elimination Chamber. Some big talking points coming out of Royal Rumble, so let’s take a look at them. Royal Rumble Disaster. Generally the Royal Rumble matches...
WWE SmackDown Stars Move To Raw
The road to WrestleMania has begun and already there has been several shakeups as four SmackDown stars appeared on Raw. A fan favorite WWE SmackDown group has just made the leap to WWE Raw and has their sights set on someone already!. While they may have recently announced that the...
Former NXT Star Makes AEW Debut Amid WWE Return Rumours
A former NXT star who WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back to the company has made his AEW debut today. Earlier this month, reports emerged that WWE had interest in bringing in MLW star EJ Nduka. Nduka was a member of the NXT roster under the name Ezra Judge...
Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record
Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
AEW Name Praises Recent ‘More Valuable’ WWE Return
An AEW name has revealed his thoughts about a former AEW star who returned to WWE after a brief period in Tony Khan’s company. Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about William Regal’s time in AEW, saying:. “Regal is one of the more valuable...
Spoiler For Entrant #1 In Royal Rumble Match Revealed?
A spoiler has potentially emerged on the #1 entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match at Saturday’s (January 28) show. The Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. With WWE reportedly pleased with the surprises planned for the show, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the two Rumble matches.
Surprising Planned WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
The planned match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event has been revealed. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), tonight’s show is surprisingly set to open up with the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The main event of the show is set to be the Undisputed WWE...
Two More WWE Stars Win Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
In the first match of the night on WWE Raw, Seth Rollins won his way into the Elimination Chamber for Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Find out what two other stars are in!. After the night kicked off with Seth Rollins winning his qualifying match against Chad Gable to...
Former WWE Name Makes AEW Debut
A former WWE name made his AEW debut during Saturday’s (January 28) AEW tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. At the tapings, matches were filmed for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday on the AEW YouTube channel. The spoilery stuff is on the next page,...
Update On Returning WWE Tag Team’s Contracts
A new report has provided an update on returning WWE stars’ contracts. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The Good Brothers returned to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles and start a feud with The Judgment Day. The Good...
SPOILER: WWE Star Set For Return On Tonight’s January 30 Raw
Not only will tonight’s WWE Raw (January 30) feature the return of Cody Rhodes, according to one report sharing the spoilers, there will be another big return as well!. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there will be another star returning on tonight’s edition of the long running Monday night program.
WWE Announces Week-Long Celebration For A Legendary Faction
WWE has announced a week-long celebration for a legendary faction. In February 2003, Triple H and Ric Flair introduced a brand new stable that would represent the past, present and future of the business. This group would become known as Evolution with Triple H and Ric Flair serving as mentors...
Every WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Surprise Entrant
GUNTHER – Runner-Up Sheamus. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it by taking quizzes in our brand new quiz section! Don’t forget to tweet us your results!. Share this article with friends.
