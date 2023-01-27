Read full article on original website
Related
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville. The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people...
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash over construction of new facility
The Greenville Transit Authority responded to backlash over construction of its new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.
FOX Carolina
Greenville community holds rally for Tyre Nichols
The Greenville community held a rally after the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police on January 7, 2023. People stood outside Greenville City Hall with signs to bring attention to the issue of police brutality on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the...
WLOS.com
Hickory Nut Gap Farm's discounted meat truck sale a hit amid rising food costs
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — With prices of food continuing to rise, folks at Hickory Nut Gap Farm are hoping to ease that burden with their discounted meat truck sale. For the past five years, the farm has put on this event to support its wholesaler, along with the local community.
FOX Carolina
What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case. While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the...
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
Spartanburg Co. deputies awarded for ‘above and beyond’ actions
The South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Valor is awarded to officers "who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty."
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway tween
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a pre-teen girl who ran away from home this afternoon. Deputies say 12-year-old Hailey Taylor left her home on Cardinal Drive in Taylors at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say Hailey was wearing olive...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville
An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
1 dead after crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead following a two-car crash this afternoon in Anderson County.
Comments / 0