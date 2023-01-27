ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville community holds rally for Tyre Nichols

The Greenville community held a rally after the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police on January 7, 2023. People stood outside Greenville City Hall with signs to bring attention to the issue of police brutality on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway tween

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a pre-teen girl who ran away from home this afternoon. Deputies say 12-year-old Hailey Taylor left her home on Cardinal Drive in Taylors at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say Hailey was wearing olive...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville

An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
GREENVILLE, SC

