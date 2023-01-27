Read full article on original website
Ronald Olmsted
3d ago
I'm still waiting for Trumps great health care plan and I see isis is still out there and still waiting for Mexico to pay for the wall smh
Reply(16)
78
Clonedpig
3d ago
Sure sure Don the Con. Just like repealing and replacing Obamacare would be so easy, and passing and infrastructure bill would be so easy, and building a wall having Mexico pay for it, and all those other things you promised but didn’t even come close to delivering on. Only the most gullible are still falling for your nonstop bs.
Reply(9)
37
Richard Foster
3d ago
He negotiated the release of 5000 taliban prisoners... By the time he got done with this one, we would probably have a new soviet union...
Reply(6)
29
