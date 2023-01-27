ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Ronald Olmsted
3d ago

I'm still waiting for Trumps great health care plan and I see isis is still out there and still waiting for Mexico to pay for the wall smh

Clonedpig
3d ago

Sure sure Don the Con. Just like repealing and replacing Obamacare would be so easy, and passing and infrastructure bill would be so easy, and building a wall having Mexico pay for it, and all those other things you promised but didn’t even come close to delivering on. Only the most gullible are still falling for your nonstop bs.

Richard Foster
3d ago

He negotiated the release of 5000 taliban prisoners... By the time he got done with this one, we would probably have a new soviet union...

