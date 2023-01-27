Read full article on original website
Related
wskg.org
Allegations stall ethics investigation into Ithaca's police reform effort
This transcript has been edited for clarity and length. Last spring, Tompkins County opened an ethics investigation into Ithaca’s landmark police reform effort. Now, some are calling for the county legislator heading the investigation to recuse himself due to an alleged conflict of interest. MEGAN ZEREZ: I’m here with...
Activists continue to protest Waddell arrest
Local activists are not letting go of their outrage over a controversial arrest that took place in Downtown Binghamton on New Year's Day.
Effort to keep notorious killer behind bars
An effort is underway to keep one of Binghamton's most notorious killers behind bars.
Concerns rise as county weighs teardown of historic house for parking
ITHACA, N.Y.—It sounds like something out of a 1960s urban renewal program: the teardown of a 150 year-old building in the heart of Ithaca for surface parking. Yet, it’s 2023 and Tompkins County is leaning toward making that decision for a historic property in Ithaca’s DeWitt Park neighborhood.
ithaca.com
Elmira Man Guilty of Manslaughter
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, of Elmira, appeared in Tompkins County Court today and entered a guilty plea to the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Manslaughter in the Second Degree represents the most serious count of the...
ithaca.com
Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign
During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician
ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
Sayre man sentenced for 2022 stabbing attempt
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County District Attorney’s office has announced the sentencing of a Sayre man for an assault that took place back on January 6, 2022. According to the sentencing, 67-year-old Mark Leonard was sentenced to 8 to 24 months inside a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the offense of Simple Assault, […]
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff for Fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff has recently made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services. Officer’s arrested 26 year old Samantha R. Coville of Cortland. Coville allegedly failed to provide required income information to the Department of Social Services and then proceeded to file fraudulent paperwork regarding her household income.
NewsChannel 36
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Van Etten, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up...
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
wxhc.com
Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny
The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian …. One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. ‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District …. 'I love what...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands
Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police arrest men charged with criminal possession of a weapon
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Wednesday Elmira City Police officers stopped a vehicle on the city's east side for various violations of the vehicle and traffic laws. The occupants threw a handgun from the vehicle prior to the stop. The gun was thrown into a residential area and identified as a 9 mm gun. The occupants of the vehicle, Elliot Barner, 37, and Ryan Bashore, 24 were taken into custody without incident.
Comments / 0