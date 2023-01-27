Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is WWE Royal Rumble 2023 today? PPV schedule, main card start time for wrestling event
Once again, the most important question being asked to kick off 2023 is simple: Who will main event WrestleMania? That will be answered at the Royal Rumble event on January 28. This year, the Royal Rumble event, featuring the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match, takes place inside San Antonio’s...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 boxing fight
A light-heavyweight clash takes place on January 28. Artur Beterbiev defends his WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde. Bragging rights are also on the line. The fight takes place inside Wembley Arena in Yarde’s backyard in London. Beterbiev has a perfect knockout-to-win percentage of 100%. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on tonight? How to watch, buy wrestling PPV
With a new year comes a fresh start. For those in WWE, it means preparing for the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. Before that, they must prove they have what it takes to main event “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”. A yearly tradition since 1988, the Royal...
ng-sportingnews.com
Do FA Cup 4th round matches go to extra time and penalties? Replay rules when matches end in a draw
In the FA Cup's Fourth Round which is currently underway, matches should be tighter affairs with the most competitive teams left standing in the Round of 32. The Fourth Round has a handful of matchups without an obvious favorite, most involving teams outside the Premier League. There are also two all-Premier League matchups, including Manchester City vs. Arsenal, while the other seven top-flight clubs face teams from the lower divisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
When are Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler playing in the Australian Open men's doubles final?
Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night for the doubles final against Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. The local wildcard pairing, who had never played together prior to the tournament, will be desperately hoping to emulate the achievement of fellow Aussie stars, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who triumphed at last year’s Open.
ng-sportingnews.com
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash
Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
Comments / 0