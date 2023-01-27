ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
ng-sportingnews.com

Do FA Cup 4th round matches go to extra time and penalties? Replay rules when matches end in a draw

In the FA Cup's Fourth Round which is currently underway, matches should be tighter affairs with the most competitive teams left standing in the Round of 32. The Fourth Round has a handful of matchups without an obvious favorite, most involving teams outside the Premier League. There are also two all-Premier League matchups, including Manchester City vs. Arsenal, while the other seven top-flight clubs face teams from the lower divisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

When are Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler playing in the Australian Open men's doubles final?

Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night for the doubles final against Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. The local wildcard pairing, who had never played together prior to the tournament, will be desperately hoping to emulate the achievement of fellow Aussie stars, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who triumphed at last year’s Open.
ng-sportingnews.com

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash

Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy