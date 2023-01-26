LINCOLN, Nebraska – Utah State women's tennis defeated Western Michigan, 4-3, on Saturday at Nebraska to start the season with a victory and a 1-0 record. The Aggies fell behind in doubles play with losses in the first and second positions. Senior Lisa Küng and graduate student Annaliese County took the third position with a 6-3 win before the Broncos secured the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO