ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstateaggies.com

Akin, Aggies Bulldoze Bulldogs for 70-53 Win

FRESNO, Calif. – Graduate forward Dan Akin poured in a season-high 23 points, junior guard Steven Ashworth posted a 14-6-6 stat line and Utah State waltzed to a 70-53 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center. After a back-and-forth affair over the game's first...
FRESNO, CA
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women's Tennis Defeats Western Michigan, 4-3

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Utah State women's tennis defeated Western Michigan, 4-3, on Saturday at Nebraska to start the season with a victory and a 1-0 record. The Aggies fell behind in doubles play with losses in the first and second positions. Senior Lisa Küng and graduate student Annaliese County took the third position with a 6-3 win before the Broncos secured the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women's Tennis Loses to Nebraska, 4-0

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Utah State women's tennis was defeated on the road by Nebraska, 4-0, on Sunday to finish off the opening weekend of the dual match season. The Aggies fell behind in doubles play with losses at the first and second positions. Senior Lisa Küng and graduate student Annaliese County were tied 5-5 on court 3 when their match was suspended.
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy