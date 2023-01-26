Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Sofi Sullivan Earns Weekly Honor From Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior Sofi Sullivan was tabbed the co-Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference (MRGC) Beam Specialist of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is Sullivan's second weekly conference honor this year and the seventh of her career. Sullivan tied for first on beam with a season-high...
utahstateaggies.com
Track & Field’s Mica Rivera Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State track & field graduate senior Mica Rivera has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Jan. 29. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. The native of Herriman, Utah, won...
utahstateaggies.com
Akin, Aggies Bulldoze Bulldogs for 70-53 Win
FRESNO, Calif. – Graduate forward Dan Akin poured in a season-high 23 points, junior guard Steven Ashworth posted a 14-6-6 stat line and Utah State waltzed to a 70-53 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center. After a back-and-forth affair over the game's first...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women's Tennis Defeats Western Michigan, 4-3
LINCOLN, Nebraska – Utah State women's tennis defeated Western Michigan, 4-3, on Saturday at Nebraska to start the season with a victory and a 1-0 record. The Aggies fell behind in doubles play with losses in the first and second positions. Senior Lisa Küng and graduate student Annaliese County took the third position with a 6-3 win before the Broncos secured the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women's Tennis Loses to Nebraska, 4-0
LINCOLN, Nebraska – Utah State women's tennis was defeated on the road by Nebraska, 4-0, on Sunday to finish off the opening weekend of the dual match season. The Aggies fell behind in doubles play with losses at the first and second positions. Senior Lisa Küng and graduate student Annaliese County were tied 5-5 on court 3 when their match was suspended.
