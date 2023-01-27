Read full article on original website
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
Who is in Super Bowl 2023? Here are the teams, odds & spread for Super Bowl 57 matchup
The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set, as the Eagles and Chiefs will compete to decide the champion for the NFL's 2022 season. That both teams made it to the Super Bowl shouldn't be a surprise. They were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and have two of the top MVP candidates league-wide in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
Jake Elliott contract breakdown: How much money does Eagles kicker make in 2023 salary?
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott enjoyed an excellent 2022 NFL season. He made 51 of 53 extra-point attempts (both career highs thanks to the Eagles' high-powered offense), was 5 for 6 on field-goal attempts of 50 or more yards and hit on 20 of 23 field-goal kicks overall. Kickers are often...
How much are Super Bowl tickets 2023? Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for State Farm Stadium
Any fans who want to watch Super Bowl 57 might have to take out a loan if they want to see the game in person from Glendale, Ariz. Once again, the cheapest single ticket available for the game, held at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, will begin in the thousands of dollars, a trend that began with Super Bowl 49 in 2015. Ticket prices are subject to change as the Super Bowl date — Sunday, Feb. 12 — approaches, but it doubtless will command a hefty price.
Sean Payton rumors: Fox analyst appears to confirm his return to network, forgo coaching in 2023
The Sean Payton sweepstakes has come to a screeching halt. The Cardinals, Broncos and Panthers were all reportedly interested in bringing the former Saints head coach into the fray, but it looks like Payton has found a home at least for another year. Some recent reports indicated that Payton was...
How many Super Bowls have the Bengals won? History of Cincinnati's big game appearances
When Joe Burrow said his career is the Bengals' Super Bowl window, he wasn't kidding. Just a year after the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl only to be beaten by the Rams, they're back in the AFC Championship Game against the same team they beat last season: The Kansas City Chiefs.
Jake Elliott stats: Longest field goals made by Eagles kicker, touchback percentage & more to know
The Eagles have a handful of pieces still in place from their 2017 championship team. One of the biggest — as well as one of the most unheralded — is kicker Jake Elliott. Elliott was a rookie when the Eagles dethroned the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. He kicked well enough that year to entrench himself as Philadelphia's long-term solution at the position. He hit some bumps in the years that followed, but Elliott again finds himself a steady contributor to a team in the midst of a deep playoff run.
