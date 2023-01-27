ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships

Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
How much are Super Bowl tickets 2023? Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for State Farm Stadium

Any fans who want to watch Super Bowl 57 might have to take out a loan if they want to see the game in person from Glendale, Ariz. Once again, the cheapest single ticket available for the game, held at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, will begin in the thousands of dollars, a trend that began with Super Bowl 49 in 2015. Ticket prices are subject to change as the Super Bowl date — Sunday, Feb. 12 — approaches, but it doubtless will command a hefty price.
Jake Elliott stats: Longest field goals made by Eagles kicker, touchback percentage & more to know

The Eagles have a handful of pieces still in place from their 2017 championship team. One of the biggest — as well as one of the most unheralded — is kicker Jake Elliott. Elliott was a rookie when the Eagles dethroned the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. He kicked well enough that year to entrench himself as Philadelphia's long-term solution at the position. He hit some bumps in the years that followed, but Elliott again finds himself a steady contributor to a team in the midst of a deep playoff run.
