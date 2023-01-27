The Eagles have a handful of pieces still in place from their 2017 championship team. One of the biggest — as well as one of the most unheralded — is kicker Jake Elliott. Elliott was a rookie when the Eagles dethroned the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. He kicked well enough that year to entrench himself as Philadelphia's long-term solution at the position. He hit some bumps in the years that followed, but Elliott again finds himself a steady contributor to a team in the midst of a deep playoff run.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO