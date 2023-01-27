Tomorrow’s innovators: Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance provides opportunities for Oklahoma students to glimpse future career paths

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFOR
4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans
KTUL
Superintendent Walters wants to give teachers raises solely based on performance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Oklahoma teachers aren't happy about State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget plan. The new budget cuts teacher pay by over $150 million, pushing a merit-based system that would give them a pay raise based solely on their performance in the classroom. While Walters says this...
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions
Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.
KFOR
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminars for seniors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts seminars for seniors across Oklahoma. Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Bartlesville have programs as well as several online courses. Find more information on OLLI at OSU here. Find more information on OLLI at OU here.
KRMG
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Former teachers are not encouraged to get back into the classroom
Former educators speak out against the merit-based pay increases proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
KFOR
Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food
Yahoo Sports
Oklahoma schools are again the focus of culture-war bills during 2023 legislative session
Culture-war debates could reignite at the Oklahoma state Capitol with a slew of bills filed ahead of the legislative session proposing further limits on discussions of gender identity, sexual orientation and other social issues in public schools. GOP-filed bills are looking to build on existing laws that already restrict certain...
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma
Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
Yahoo Sports
Oklahoma high school basketball scoreboard for 2022-23 season
Here's an updated look at Oklahoma high school basketball scores for the 2022-23 season. Saturday's Oklahoma high school basketball results (January 28, 2023)
KRMG
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
okcfox.com
Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another bout of winter weather is expected across Oklahoma this week, however this time instead of snow, we'll mainly be dealing with a mix of freezing rain & sleet over the next few days. Monday morning will feature light precipitation moving from SW to NE,...
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
