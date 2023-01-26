Read full article on original website
Men’s Tennis Falls at Cornell, 5-2
QUEENS, N.Y. (Jan. 28, 2023)- The St. John's men's tennis team will hit the road for an away contest on Sunday against Cornell at Reis Tennis Center. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. The Red Storm (2-1) took one of three doubles matches to surrender the point to the...
St. John’s to Square off with Seton Hall on MSG Network
QUEENS, N.Y.– The St. John's women's basketball team will look to build on its three-game winning streak when Seton Hall pays a visit to Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday night. The contest is slated to start at 7 p.m. and will air on MSG Network with John Fanta and Kim Adams on the call. Tuesday's tilt is the first of two Red Storm home games that were elevated to be broadcast on the regional sports network. For channel listings, visit their website. Additionally, the game will be streamed on FloHoops.
Women’s Tennis Sweeps Fairfield for Second Straight Victory
QUEENS, N.Y. (Jan. 28, 2023)- The St. John's women's tennis team swept Marist on Saturday night at Queens College. The Red Storm (2-3) clinched the victory after claiming the double point and the first three singles matches. Yesica de Lucas earned her fourth singles win of the season with a...
St. John’s Collects Multiple Wins at LIU Shark Showcase
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Jan. 29, 2023)- The St. John's fencing program enjoyed a successful day at the LIU Shark Showcase at the Steinberg Wellness Center on Sunday. The men's team defeated crosstown rivals Columbia along with Yale, LIU and Penn. The women's team picked up a win over Yale. Three Johnnies...
