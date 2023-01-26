QUEENS, N.Y.– The St. John's women's basketball team will look to build on its three-game winning streak when Seton Hall pays a visit to Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday night. The contest is slated to start at 7 p.m. and will air on MSG Network with John Fanta and Kim Adams on the call. Tuesday's tilt is the first of two Red Storm home games that were elevated to be broadcast on the regional sports network. For channel listings, visit their website. Additionally, the game will be streamed on FloHoops.

