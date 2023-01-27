Read full article on original website
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor DayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford City Schools’ Reader Spotlight: Holland Hensley
Fourth-grader Holland Hensley knows reading will take her places in life, her English/language arts teacher Mrs. Ashley Austin says. “If she has any extra time, her book is open and she is reading,” Mrs. Austin says. “She enjoys reading nonfiction books, especially the ‘Who Was’ series. She loves a good reading challenge from the media center and is driven to meet those goals.”
Marietta City Schools to invest $7 million in literacy and learning loss
MARIETTA, Ga — Marietta City Schools is investing $7 million in an initiative to fight learning loss and ensure literacy for all students. This decision was approved at its Board of Education meeting on Thursday night. The initiative includes the addition of 40 additional full-time reading specialists in grades...
Gwinnett commission approves overhaul of special-needs playground
The playground at Bay Creek Park will be made more accessible, according to the county.
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Schools to purchase 17 acres for new elementary school
Hall County School Board members voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of 17 acres on McEver Road for a new elementary school. According to officials, the new elementary school is intended to bring together the populations of two existing schools — McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary. The combination of the two student bodies will create a single, 1,000-student K-5 school. The exact location of the property is 5226 McEver Road, near the United Methodist Church, north of West Hall Middle School.
Oconee Co names STAR students, teachers
The Oconee County School District names this year’s STAR Students, and those students choose their STAR Teachers. Victor Huang takes the honor at Oconee County High School and selects English teacher Zach Beebe as his STAR Teacher. North Oconee STAR Student Michelle Li names AP calculus instructor Jackson Huckaby as her choice for STAR Teacher.
Woodstock, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Woodstock. The Horizon Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Christian Schools on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. The Horizon Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Christian Schools on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community
CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
Metro Atlanta police officer’s ‘amazing’ deed praised by neighbor, department
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is receiving recognition for helping a neighbor during a time of need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Woodstock Police Department was tagged in a social media post where Officer B. Keane was identified for “going...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta
Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
eastcobbnews.com
Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb
Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
The Citizen Online
In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers
Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
cobbcountycourier.com
We’re reinstating the ability to comment under Cobb County Courier articles
In August of last year, I removed the ability to comment under Cobb County Courier articles onsite. There were two reasons for this. The first was that moderating comments was time-consuming. Articles about controversial topics often attracted trolling and childish online behavior, including a few comments that were racist, threatening or of other natures that we at the Courier do not tolerate.
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Son of Atlanta radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley dies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brandon Smiley, the son of comedian and Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley, has died. He was reportedly 32. Rickey Smiley shared the news of his son’s death on social media Sunday. “I just have bad news this morning. I’m on my way to the airport...
