Buford, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Schools’ Reader Spotlight: Holland Hensley

Fourth-grader Holland Hensley knows reading will take her places in life, her English/language arts teacher Mrs. Ashley Austin says. “If she has any extra time, her book is open and she is reading,” Mrs. Austin says. “She enjoys reading nonfiction books, especially the ‘Who Was’ series. She loves a good reading challenge from the media center and is driven to meet those goals.”
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Schools to purchase 17 acres for new elementary school

Hall County School Board members voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of 17 acres on McEver Road for a new elementary school. According to officials, the new elementary school is intended to bring together the populations of two existing schools — McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary. The combination of the two student bodies will create a single, 1,000-student K-5 school. The exact location of the property is 5226 McEver Road, near the United Methodist Church, north of West Hall Middle School.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co names STAR students, teachers

The Oconee County School District names this year’s STAR Students, and those students choose their STAR Teachers. Victor Huang takes the honor at Oconee County High School and selects English teacher Zach Beebe as his STAR Teacher. North Oconee STAR Student Michelle Li names AP calculus instructor Jackson Huckaby as her choice for STAR Teacher.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community

CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
CONLEY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford

This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
BUFORD, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA

Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta

Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb

Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers

Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

We’re reinstating the ability to comment under Cobb County Courier articles

In August of last year, I removed the ability to comment under Cobb County Courier articles onsite. There were two reasons for this. The first was that moderating comments was time-consuming. Articles about controversial topics often attracted trolling and childish online behavior, including a few comments that were racist, threatening or of other natures that we at the Courier do not tolerate.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE

