Read full article on original website
Related
715newsroom.com
More Parents Choosing School Choice Options
There will be more choices for families looking at school choice in Wisconsin next year. The state’s Department of Public Instruction on Friday released the list of schools participating for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be 339 choice schools next year, that’s 25 more than this year. School choice is becoming more popular in the state, and enrollment in choice schools has increased as enrollment in traditional public schools has fallen.
715newsroom.com
Jack Frost Lightens Up a Bit
Despite the frigid end to the month, this January has been one of the warmest on record in southern Wisconsin. Through January 28th this has been the fourth-warmest January in Madison and the second-warmest in Milwaukee. However, the National Weather Service says wind chills are going to dip to around 20 degrees below zero in many places in southern Wisconsin tonight, so that could hurt the rankings.
Comments / 0