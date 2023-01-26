Despite the frigid end to the month, this January has been one of the warmest on record in southern Wisconsin. Through January 28th this has been the fourth-warmest January in Madison and the second-warmest in Milwaukee. However, the National Weather Service says wind chills are going to dip to around 20 degrees below zero in many places in southern Wisconsin tonight, so that could hurt the rankings.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO