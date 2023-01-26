Read full article on original website
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Beloit felon gets prison sentence for having gun in a school zone
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — David Barber, 38, was sentenced to spend 3 and a half years in federal prison for the charge of possessing a firearm in a school zone in December 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Barber was pulled over by a Beloit Police officer on December 20, 2020, at 2:18 […]
nbc15.com
Oregon PD K9 sniffs out methamphetamine, cocaine in 21-year-old’s car
VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon Police Department officers arrested a 21- and a 24-year-old after a K9 helped locate various drugs in the pair’s vehicle. At around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Dunn Avenue and East Netherwood Street in the Village of Oregon for a vehicle registration violation.
seehafernews.com
Madison Man Sentenced To Prison In Multi-State Drug Trafficking Case
A Madison man is headed to federal prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Charlie Goodwin was sentenced this week to eleven years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison says Goodwin was arrested back in 2021 after...
radioplusinfo.com
1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary
This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
Rockford man charged with reckless discharge after 1 am shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Francis Froeber, 42, was arrested early Saturday morning after he reportedly fired a weapon in the 200 block of S. Springfield Avenue. When Rockford Police officers arrived around 1 a.m., they spotted Froeber leaving the area in a car. He was pulled over, and police say a gun was found during […]
WIFR
Seven years later, the case of Treesa Wiley Remains unsolved
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday marks seven years since a local preschool teacher, Treesa Wiley, was shot and killed, and friends and family search for answers, while her case remains a mystery. “Whoever murdered her shouldn’t have ever did that. I mean that was heinous,” said her aunt Mary Sargent....
spectrumnews1.com
Madison Police Chief says Tyre Nichols case set back relationships his department is building with the community
MADISON, Wis. — Disturbing video was released last week by the Memphis Police Department of motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten, kicked and pepper sprayed by police officers. Five officers were fired and are now charged in the death of Nichols. A sixth officer was disciplined. As many watched the...
nbc15.com
MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
Channel 3000
Beloit police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles spoke out Monday after the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening," Sayles said. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community. "
Janesville man arrested trying to carjack drivers in Walmart parking lot
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 25-year-old Dallas Moore after he allegedly tried to pull multiple drivers out of their cars in the parking lot of a Janesville Walmart. Janesville Police said officers were called to investigate “a male trying to car-jack people” at Walmart on Friday around 10 a.m. Police eventually met a […]
One man shot after fight spills out of downtown Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach after a large fight spilled out into the street at the District Bar & Grill on Saturday. According to police, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the bar, located at 205 W. State Street, around 12:20 […]
Family of Four Arrested With Meth and Fentanyl in Wisconsin Dells
The Wisconsin Dells can be an action packed, family adventure. Especially if you have meth? A family of four AND a couple more people, arrested in huge Wisconsin Dells meth bust! WISCNEWS. There was a total of NINE people arrested with this giant Wisc Dells meth take down...Including a family...
Channel 3000
Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
spectrumnews1.com
Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
1490wosh.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
