Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Oregon PD K9 sniffs out methamphetamine, cocaine in 21-year-old’s car

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon Police Department officers arrested a 21- and a 24-year-old after a K9 helped locate various drugs in the pair’s vehicle. At around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Dunn Avenue and East Netherwood Street in the Village of Oregon for a vehicle registration violation.
OREGON, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Man Sentenced To Prison In Multi-State Drug Trafficking Case

A Madison man is headed to federal prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Charlie Goodwin was sentenced this week to eleven years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison says Goodwin was arrested back in 2021 after...
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary

This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
WAUPUN, WI
WIFR

Seven years later, the case of Treesa Wiley Remains unsolved

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday marks seven years since a local preschool teacher, Treesa Wiley, was shot and killed, and friends and family search for answers, while her case remains a mystery. “Whoever murdered her shouldn’t have ever did that. I mean that was heinous,” said her aunt Mary Sargent....
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Beloit police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles spoke out Monday after the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening," Sayles said. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community. "
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

More Details on Shooting in Iowa County

More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
MADISON, WI
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

