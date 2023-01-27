Read full article on original website
Starkville Academy boys soccer unable to respond after falling behind in key district loss
Conceding the first goal is never ideal, but it’s something the best teams have to learn to deal with. Starkville Academy boys soccer coach Chris Doss said as much after his team’s 2-0 loss to Lamar School on Thursday, noting that finding the ability to respond is “the test for good teams.”
Mississippi State women’s basketball blown out by Georgia, suffers second straight road loss
On Thursday, Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell gave credit to Ole Miss after his team’s difficult loss on the road in Oxford and remarked on how difficult it is to go and play against any team in the Southeastern Conference. That held true again as MSU...
Alford: For Mississippi State, it was a ‘Game of Change’ day in more ways than one
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State celebrated its “Game of Change” team Saturday afternoon. Sixty years ago, Babe McCarthy’s all-white Bulldogs had to sneak out of Starkville to play a Loyola team with four black starters in the NCAA tournament. Loyola won the game, but the decision by...
Bulldogs get big win: Mississippi State takes down No. 11 TCU in overtime in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans knows he can remain a bit stoic when his team is on the floor. “I don’t smile as often in the games as I probably should or need to,” Jans said. But a few key moments in...
Mississippi State football lands Georgia tight end transfer Ryland Goede
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State has its first tight end and a new volleyball player to boot. Georgia tight end Ryland Goede committed to transfer to MSU on Monday, and he’ll bring his fiancée — volleyball player Alexa Fortin — to Starkville as well. Goede did...
For Mississippi State softball, loss in first-ever Super Regional is ‘fuel for our fire’ in 2023
STARKVILLE — Watching Arizona celebrate a Women’s College World Series berth at Nusz Park left the Mississippi State softball team with a new — and extremely unwelcome — feeling. Almost exactly eight months later, that sensation has yet to subside. “I think about it all the...
Margaret Gray
Margaret Ewing Gray passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 85. Margaret’s beloved husband. of 65 years, Stanley, passed away almost two years before on March 12, 2021. Margaret was born February 23, 1937, and was the youngest of the three children born to Charles Ruel Ewing, Sr., and Carrie Juanita Ewing, née Dotherow, in Brooksville, Mississippi. Her two brothers, Ruel Ewing, Jr., and William Ewing, preceded her in death.
Girl Scouts get firsthand look at chemical engineering
STARKVILLE – Excited giggles and gasps filled the auditorium as blue bubbles spilled over a graduated cylinder onto a covered table in the Swalm School of Chemical Engineering Saturday at Mississippi State. Senior Boston Rose was assisted by freshman and fellow chemical engineering major Ava Lucas to make “elephant...
Dianne Yerby
SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Charlie Watkins Sr.
Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home
Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
Peggy Atkinson
VERNON, Ala. — Peggy Atkinson, 73, died Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses
During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
Richard Garley
WEST POINT— Richard Albert Garley III, 75, died Jan. 26,2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Vibrant Church in Columbus. A private family burial followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church. Robinson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
From Little Merchants to the end of the line, carriers through the years
“It’s like playing a video game, I guess,” said Berkley Hudson. “Throwing papers, getting them on the porch. That’s fun. It’s a challenge. Some houses are farther back from the street, sometimes you’d have someone in the yard who’d try to catch it in mid-air.”
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
Open auditions announced for spring production
Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Theatre invites students, staff, faculty and community members to audition for “Still Life with Iris” by Steven Dietz. Described as a fantastical magical adventure centered on a young girl’s search for home, auditions will be held in the Cromwell Black Box Theatre at 620 10th Street South, Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m., with callbacks on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The production dates are set for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
Jerlene Wallace
WEST POINT — Jerlene Wallace, 88, died Jan. 29, 2023. A private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wallace was...
Southern Gardening: Prep spring gardens now with soil tests
As you walk around the landscape in January and look forward to the joy of starting a flower or vegetable garden, don’t overlook what you are stepping on. Healthy, productive plants require healthy soil. While soil may not be as eye-catching as narcissus or redbud flowers, it does require...
