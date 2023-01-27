Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Settle Lower on Stronger Supply Outlook
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at...
investing.com
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lower Ahead of Fed, 'Tech Super Bowl' and Jobs Data Week
Tech stocks, riding their best start to the year since 2001, face a series of tests this week in the form of mega-cap earnings, a Fed rate decision and January jobs data.
Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a stellar 2022 are weighing on the prospects of energy stocks delivering an encore to last year’s stunning run, despite valuations that are seen as still comparatively cheap.
Inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed cooled in December, but prices remain high
Inflation showed signs of cooling last month, a welcoming sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to cool consumer prices with higher interest rates.
investing.com
'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic
© Reuters. 'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic told investors on Monday that they should fade the year-to-date-rally rally as recession risks are merely postponed rather than diminished. "Fundamental confirmation for the next leg higher might not come, and instead markets could encounter...
Dollar gains as central banks take central stage
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday, a day before the Federal Reserve was due to begin a two-day policy meeting, while the euro was boosted by unexpectedly high inflation data before the European Central Bank meets on Thursday.
NASDAQ
China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
investing.com
U.S. Dollar: Recovery or Downside Continuation?
FX markets were largely in a consolidation phase last week, partly due to holidays in the Asia Pacific region and a lack of Tier 1 data throughout the week. Further contributing to price action in recent weeks are China’s reopening, lower gas prices and a narrowing divergence between US growth and the rest of the world.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks slide but China gains cap some losses; Adani rout deepens
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Monday, as gains in Chinese shares after a week-long Lunar New Year break were offset by a slide in Indian equities led by the losses in Adani group companies and Hong Kong stocks receded from 11-month highs. The MSCI's index for...
msn.com
China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market
(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index pared a bulk of its...
investing.com
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
investing.com
Despite Bear Market, S&P 500's Long-Term Returns Remain Above Average
In 2022, the U.S. money supply fell for the first year since 1958. That helped impose a heavy toll on high-flying tech stocks. However, despite last year's losses, long-term investing remains a highly profitable strategy. Buy and hold is a long-term investment strategy based on buying shares in stable, dividend-paying...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide on Adani rout; Nigeria bonds tumble on Moody's downgrade
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Monday, as Indian shares dipped after Adani group companies extended losses and Hong Kong stocks retreated, while Nigerian government bonds dropped after a Moody's ratings downgrade for the West African nation. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.6%...
Comments / 0