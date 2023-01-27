ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Bleacher Report

Kellen Moore, Cowboys Part Ways; Mike McCarthy Reportedly Will Call Plays in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Sunday night. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News previously reported the news, noting McCarthy will call plays for the team in 2023. Moore is expected to receive "significant interest" from...
Bleacher Report

Report: Tom Brady Won't Be Pursued by Dolphins, Committed to Tua Tagovailoa in 2023

The Miami Dolphins won't pursue Tom Brady in free agency and remain committed to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had violated the league's tampering rules when making impermissible contact with Brady when he was with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report

Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."

