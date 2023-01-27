Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
Eddie Murphy Reveals The Classic Scene He Filmed That Helped Him Realize He Had 'Arrived' In Show Business
Eddie Murphy revealed which of his classic movies helped tell him that he had truly "arrived" in Hollywood.
Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death
It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
Still That Girl! Lauren London Stuns in Hot Pink Dress at ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London is back outside to promote her new Netflix film You People, and social media is celebrating her return. The actress stepped out wearing an electrifying hot pink mini dress for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film at the Regency Village Theatre, Page Six reported. London paired the long sleeve Alex Perry dress with strappy sandals from Femme La.
Nia Long Reveals Why She Was Rejected During Charlie's Angels Audition
You People's Nia Long revealed why she was rejected for a role in Charlie's Angels following her audition on The Drew Barrymore Show.
toofab.com
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He's Heard From Will Smith After Slap Joke at Golden Globes
"It was a good joke, a funny joke" Eddie Murphy says his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith's notorious slap at the Oscars is not really "something that you would even call about" despite making headlines across the world. On January 10, the 61-year-old was honored with the Cecil B...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Addresses Criticism Of His Son King Harris: “We All Got Badass Kids!”
T.I. fires back at the criticism of his son, King Harris. T.I.’s son, King Harris, grew up in front of the world during the height of the rapper’s musical career. He first introduced himself on Family Hustle when he was in elementary school but since then, his formative years have been in the spotlight which means that any and all mistakes he makes are under a microscope.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
UPDATED — 11:00 AM 01/30/2023 Rickey Smiley has thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers while revealing that he’s devastated by his son’s passing. “I took a sleeping pill, I only slept for four hours,” said Smiley in a YouTube video. “I don’t have an appetite but I feel bad for Mr. and Ms. Nichols […]
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira wows us again on "Sea of Love"
(January 27, 2023) Sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree at all. Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink.
‘RHOP’ stars Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton twin in sheer jumpsuits: ‘Ho mentality’
#Twinning. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton accidentally showed up to Robyn Dixon’s bachelorette party wearing the same exact sheer jumpsuit. “Obviously, Mia and I are two former hos because it takes a ho mentality to want to wear this see-through, purple snakeskin bodysuit, OK?” Darby says in Page Six Style’s exclusive preview of Sunday night’s all-new episode. “Hos see hos, OK?” she adds. Darby, 34, paired the wild ensemble with a high, voluminous ponytail, while Thornton, 38, opted to wear her hair in cascading waves. Both Bravolebrities rocked sky-high white strappy heels with their looks. Though both women...
