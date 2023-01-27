Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
"Lavender Haze" Is Taylor Swift's First Music Video to Feature a Trans Actor
For the last few months, Taylor Swift has been hinting at a music video for her synth-pop and R&B track, "Lavender Haze." After much anticipation from her massive fanbase, the 33-year-old singer officially debuted the psychedelic video for the fan-favorite "Midnights" track on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Article continues below...
seventeen.com
Swifties Think Taylor's "Lavender Haze" Music Video Drop Is a Direct Response to John Mayer
So, yesterday John Mayer was minding his own business and decided to hop on Twitter and announce that he's going on tour in 2023, musing, "Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there…"
Detroit News
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal
Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift
It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift ‘Speak Now’ Dropping Soon?: Fans Investigate ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video’s Hidden Message
Taylor Swift isn't stopping anytime soon as many fans suspect that a new "Taylor's Version" album will be released soon after dropping her latest music video for the song "Lavender Haze;" which era is she going to explore next?. The pop star's track from the album "Midnights" recently got its...
Taylor Swift casts trans model as love interest in music video
Taylor Swift dropped a new music video for her song "Lavender Haze" at midnight on Friday, in which her love interest is played by a trans model, Laith Ashley. He and some of Swift's fans applauded her for casting a trans man, giving representation to other trans people. "Thank you [Taylor Swift] for allowing me to play a small part in your story," Laith Ashley, whose full name is Laith Ashley De La Cruz, wrote on Instagram. "You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical."Swift directed the music video, which is for the...
Ariana Grande wows TikTok with a stunning, stripped down cover of 'Over The Rainbow'
Ariana Grande might be best known as a pop queen, but her musical theatre talents run deep. She was a performer on Broadway at the age of nine, long before she began racking up Grammys. And even throughout her adult career, she’ll wave that theatre kid flag once in a while, as she did for NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” Grande is even currently filming a live adaptation of the musical “Wicked,” playing the role of Galinda, aka Glinda the Good Witch. While the movie might not release until Christmas of 2024, the singer treated fans to an early taste of Oz with a gorgeous rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” originally sung by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
netflixjunkie.com
Kaching! Internet Slashed Into Two as Fans Predict Billionaire Future of Taylor Swift
For more than a decade now, Taylor Swift has amassed the hugest and most dedicated fandom in the world. Famously known as Swifties, these music lovers keep a constant eye on the life of this pop sensation. You might have come across internet posts where fans try to discover her videos and songs. They find clues in the tiniest of moves taken by the Grammy winner and foretell what may be coming next. In other words, these people are what every musician desire to achieve in their career.
thebrag.com
Triple J claims Taylor Swift was NOT banned from the Hottest 100
Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie scorned, and Taylor Swift fans’ latest beef is with triple j’s Hottest 100. ICYMI: Taylor Swift fans were in a frenzy after rumours circulated she’d been banned from Australia’s favourite countdown following her disqualification in 2015 for her smash hit, ‘Shake It Off’.
Dolly Parton has Elton, McCartney and Stevie Nicks on upcoming rock album. But she still wants Jagger
Dolly Parton has lined up a parade of big names for her rock album - McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Nicks - but she still wants one major star.
Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Lyrics About Joe Alwyn? She’s Protecting ‘The Real Stuff’ In Their Relationship From ‘Weird Rumors’
After releasing her hit album Midnights, Taylor Swift is back at it with another Easter egg-filled music video. But what exactly are Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” lyrics about? Taylor released her record-breaking 10th album, Midnights, on October 21, 2022. “Bejeweled” is the ninth track in both the regular version and the “3 am” version, which includes an extra seven songs released three hours after the main Midnights album. Taylor announced the release of her new album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The album is about “13 sleepless nights” throughout Taylor’s life and touches on themes from years past. The album placed No....
Elle
Blake Lively Debuts Auburn Hair and Cleverly Confirms It Ends With Us Casting News
Blake Lively pretty much confirmed that she was cast as Lily in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us. Shortly after Deadline reported her casting, Lively shared an Instagram Story of herself with red hair, set to Smashing Pumpkin's song “Lily (My One and Only).” The character she'll play also has red hair, so this is very on the nose.
In Style
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet. For the formal occasion, Katy made...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift's Eating Disorder: Lady Gaga Priaises Pop Star for Opening Up About Sensitive Topic
Lady Gaga sang praises for Taylor Swift as she called her "really brave" when she opened up about her eating disorder. In 2020, Swift released her hit documentary, "Miss Americana." Its content continues to go viral due to the singer's inspiring story and messages to her fans. Most recently, a...
Kelly Clarkson Cover Taylor Swift, Fine Young Cannibals on Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Over the past week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host provided fans with a handful of epic covers, including one from Taylor Swift and another that might be the world’s greatest karaoke song. On the show, Clarkson also welcomed a Seal to perform his most...
Comments / 0