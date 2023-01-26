Read full article on original website
gophersports.com
No. 13/17 Michigan Defeats Minnesota at Williams Arena
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 29, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (9-12, 2-8 B1G) women's basketball dropped a 77-41 contest to No. 13/17 Michigan (17-5, 7-4 B1G) at Williams Arena. Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux was the team's leader offensively with 15 points and added eight rebounds in the process. Freshman Amaya Battle also scored in double figures with 10 points while also adding five boards.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps UMD in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team extended its win streak to 12 games with a 4-3 win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena. It was Minnesota (22-3-2) who found the back of the net first again after sophomore forward...
gophersports.com
'U' Downs Spartans 6-3, Picks Up Win No. 20
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team got seven points from its top line in a 6-3 win over No. 15 Michigan State Saturday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice during a three-point performance and Ryan Chesley picked up his first collegiate game-winning goal to secure the season-series sweep.
gophersports.com
Golden Gophers Go 4-1 on Weekend to Wrap Up Dual Season
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota swimming and diving teams won four of their five dual meets as they closed out competition Saturday at Norris Aquatics Center in Evanston, Ill. The Gopher men defeated host-Northwestern 221-130 and Purdue, 194-153, while the women topped Iowa 287.5-64.5 and the Boilermakers, 247-105, and lost to the Wildcats, 200-153. In all, Minnesota had seven event victories on Saturday, four for the men and three for the women.
gophersports.com
Gophers Top Bulldogs for 11th Straight Win
DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team kept its win streak alive with a 3-1 win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Friday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena. In a defensive battle, it was Minnesota (21-3-2) who found the back of the net first after a scoreless first period. Fifth-year forward Catie Skaja redirected Madeline Wethington's shot from the point just over halfway through the contest to break the ice. Minnesota Duluth (19-7-1) answered just 37 seconds into the third period with a goal from defender Taylor Stewart to even the contest. It was Abbey Murphy who provided a pair of goals in the third period, which were both assisted by Grace Zumwinkle, to push the Gophers to the victory.
gophersports.com
Gophers Make Big Splash at Jack Johnson Classic
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field program won four events on the women's side at the Jack Johnson Classic at the U of MN Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Gophers women posted three different top 10 program marks in the process. The highlight of the meet on Saturday...
gophersports.com
Eight Gophers Score in Rout of MSU
MINNEAPOLIS - The high-octane offense was on full display for No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey, getting goals from eight different players during an 8-0 rout of No. 15 Michigan State Friday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Twelve different players recorded a point for Minnesota, including goals from four freshmen.
gophersports.com
Trio of Upset Wins Fuel Gophers’ 24-9 Rout of Illinois
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program continued their unbeaten home streak on Saturday afternoon, as they rolled to a 24-9 victory over Illinois. Only favored in four of the bouts heading into the dual, Minnesota rolled to three upsets throughout the dual, including two over top-10 opponents, and ended up with seven wins out of the dual's ten matches.
gophersports.com
Soloveychik Breaks 1000 Free Record on Day One of Big Ten Duals
MINNEAPOLIS – Gophers sophomore Bar Soloveychik broke the fifth school record of his young career Friday to highlight the opening night of competition for Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown with host-Northwestern, Purdue and Iowa. Soloveychik took down the oldest record on the men's side when he swam the...
gophersports.com
Gophers Hit the Road for Saturday Morning Tilt
TV: BTN (Mike Hall - play by play, Trent Meachem - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 172nd Meeting (101-70 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team plays its third game this week when it travels to Northwestern Saturday for an 11 a.m. game. It also marks the fifth game in 12 days for the Gophers, dating back to Jan. 16. The Gophers are 101-70 all time against the Wildcats, and 38-45 in Evanston, Ill. After winning two straight against Northwestern, the Gophers fell in the two team's last meeting March of last year, also at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
fox9.com
Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota
ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
