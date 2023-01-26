DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team kept its win streak alive with a 3-1 win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Friday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena. In a defensive battle, it was Minnesota (21-3-2) who found the back of the net first after a scoreless first period. Fifth-year forward Catie Skaja redirected Madeline Wethington's shot from the point just over halfway through the contest to break the ice. Minnesota Duluth (19-7-1) answered just 37 seconds into the third period with a goal from defender Taylor Stewart to even the contest. It was Abbey Murphy who provided a pair of goals in the third period, which were both assisted by Grace Zumwinkle, to push the Gophers to the victory.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO