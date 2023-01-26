ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

No. 13/17 Michigan Defeats Minnesota at Williams Arena

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 29, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (9-12, 2-8 B1G) women's basketball dropped a 77-41 contest to No. 13/17 Michigan (17-5, 7-4 B1G) at Williams Arena. Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux was the team's leader offensively with 15 points and added eight rebounds in the process. Freshman Amaya Battle also scored in double figures with 10 points while also adding five boards.
Minnesota Sweeps UMD in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team extended its win streak to 12 games with a 4-3 win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena. It was Minnesota (22-3-2) who found the back of the net first again after sophomore forward...
'U' Downs Spartans 6-3, Picks Up Win No. 20

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team got seven points from its top line in a 6-3 win over No. 15 Michigan State Saturday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice during a three-point performance and Ryan Chesley picked up his first collegiate game-winning goal to secure the season-series sweep.
Golden Gophers Go 4-1 on Weekend to Wrap Up Dual Season

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota swimming and diving teams won four of their five dual meets as they closed out competition Saturday at Norris Aquatics Center in Evanston, Ill. The Gopher men defeated host-Northwestern 221-130 and Purdue, 194-153, while the women topped Iowa 287.5-64.5 and the Boilermakers, 247-105, and lost to the Wildcats, 200-153. In all, Minnesota had seven event victories on Saturday, four for the men and three for the women.
Gophers Top Bulldogs for 11th Straight Win

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team kept its win streak alive with a 3-1 win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Friday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena. In a defensive battle, it was Minnesota (21-3-2) who found the back of the net first after a scoreless first period. Fifth-year forward Catie Skaja redirected Madeline Wethington's shot from the point just over halfway through the contest to break the ice. Minnesota Duluth (19-7-1) answered just 37 seconds into the third period with a goal from defender Taylor Stewart to even the contest. It was Abbey Murphy who provided a pair of goals in the third period, which were both assisted by Grace Zumwinkle, to push the Gophers to the victory.
Gophers Make Big Splash at Jack Johnson Classic

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field program won four events on the women's side at the Jack Johnson Classic at the U of MN Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Gophers women posted three different top 10 program marks in the process. The highlight of the meet on Saturday...
Eight Gophers Score in Rout of MSU

MINNEAPOLIS - The high-octane offense was on full display for No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey, getting goals from eight different players during an 8-0 rout of No. 15 Michigan State Friday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Twelve different players recorded a point for Minnesota, including goals from four freshmen.
Trio of Upset Wins Fuel Gophers’ 24-9 Rout of Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program continued their unbeaten home streak on Saturday afternoon, as they rolled to a 24-9 victory over Illinois. Only favored in four of the bouts heading into the dual, Minnesota rolled to three upsets throughout the dual, including two over top-10 opponents, and ended up with seven wins out of the dual's ten matches.
Soloveychik Breaks 1000 Free Record on Day One of Big Ten Duals

MINNEAPOLIS – Gophers sophomore Bar Soloveychik broke the fifth school record of his young career Friday to highlight the opening night of competition for Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown with host-Northwestern, Purdue and Iowa. Soloveychik took down the oldest record on the men's side when he swam the...
Gophers Hit the Road for Saturday Morning Tilt

TV: BTN (Mike Hall - play by play, Trent Meachem - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 172nd Meeting (101-70 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team plays its third game this week when it travels to Northwestern Saturday for an 11 a.m. game. It also marks the fifth game in 12 days for the Gophers, dating back to Jan. 16. The Gophers are 101-70 all time against the Wildcats, and 38-45 in Evanston, Ill. After winning two straight against Northwestern, the Gophers fell in the two team's last meeting March of last year, also at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
fox9.com

Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
