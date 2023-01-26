The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss against No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game. The Hokies (17-4, 7-4 ACC) went on a 16-2 run in the first quarter and built up a 15-point lead in the first half. Virginia narrowed the gap to three points with 2:21 remaining in the first half, but trailed by six at the break. Virginia Tech built up a 13-point lead in the third, with the Cavaliers (14-8, 3-8) chipping it down to a four-point deficit with six minutes left in the game, but an 8-0 Hokie run helped the visiting team hold on for the victory.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO