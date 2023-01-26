Read full article on original website
UVA football reveals 2023 schedule
The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2023 football schedules for its member institutions on Monday. Virginia’s slate features 12 regular-season games, including six home games and a neutral site contest. Starting times for all contests, and the home games designated for Homecomings and Family Weekend, will be announced at a later date.
Virginia picks up late safety commit from Georgia’s Clark, previously committed to North Dakota State
Virginia is hoping that some of North Dakota State’s loss is the Cavaliers’ gain, as UVA picked up a late commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 on Sunday. Devin Clark, a speedy defensive back from the Atlanta suburbs, announced on his Twitter account that he had committed to UVA. He had previously committed to perennial FCS national champion North Dakota State back in August.
UVA Spring Game to be held on April 15 at Scott Stadium
Virginia announced Monday that the Cavalier football program will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at Scott Stadium. Admission to the event will be free and open to the public. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. Counting the...
Nobody wanted to play at Virginia more than Ryan Dunn, and now he’s a budding star
During a four-minute span midway through the first half of Virginia’s game against visiting Boston College on Saturday, it was as if Frankenstein’s monster had been unleashed on the hapless villagers. Ryan Dunn’s flurry of dramatic and super-athletic actions during that stretch provided a thunderous jolt that ignited...
No. 6 Virginia hangs on for 67-62 win, season sweep at Syracuse
Make it seven wins in a row for the Virginia men’s basketball team, as the sixth-ranked Cavaliers completed the season sweep of Syracuse on Monday night, gutting out a hard-fought, 67-62 victory. Up by two in the final minute of regulation, UVA senior forward Jayden Gardner’s midrange jumper from...
Men’s Golf: James named to watch list for Ben Hogan Award
Virginia first-year men’s golfer Ben James is one of 37 players named to the 2023 Ben Hogan Award Watch List. He is one of three freshmen players on the list. The joint announcement was made by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
Teel named to first team of Baseball America Preseason All-American squad
Virginia catcher Kyle Teel was named a Baseball America First Team Preseason All-American. The Baseball America All-America team is voted on by Major League scouting directors. Teel started all 58 games at catcher for the Cavaliers as a sophomore in 2022, the second-most starts in a season at the catcher...
No. 12 Hokies hold on to complete season sweep of Cavaliers, 72-60
The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss against No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game. The Hokies (17-4, 7-4 ACC) went on a 16-2 run in the first quarter and built up a 15-point lead in the first half. Virginia narrowed the gap to three points with 2:21 remaining in the first half, but trailed by six at the break. Virginia Tech built up a 13-point lead in the third, with the Cavaliers (14-8, 3-8) chipping it down to a four-point deficit with six minutes left in the game, but an 8-0 Hokie run helped the visiting team hold on for the victory.
Cavaliers put all the pieces together in 76-57 win over BC
The No. 7 Virginia men’s basketball team cruised to its sixth-consecutive win Saturday, putting together one of its most complete performances in a 76-57 win over Boston College at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) had four players in double figures, led by seniors Jayden Gardner...
Women’s notebook: Hoos and Hokies clash for Round Two
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sunday at 6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game. The game will air on the ACC Network and stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network.
