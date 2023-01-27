ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Jurberg

Texas Proud: Two Lone Star Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl

While it was a horrible season for the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys came up short, the pride of Texas will still be on show in Super Bowl LVII. The two teams who made the Super Bowl both have Texan-born quarterbacks leading their sides. Let's take a brief look at the duo.

