Updated high school basketball schedules across Concho Valley for Monday and Tuesday
SAN ANGELO, TX— Here’s an updated list of all the games that will be played on Monday and Tuesday. Monday 1/30 Forsan Buffaloes @ Sonora Broncos VG-5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m. Wall Hawks @ Ballinger Bearcats VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m. Ozona Lions @ Sterling City Eagles VG-4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m. Water Valley […]
Texas Proud: Two Lone Star Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
While it was a horrible season for the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys came up short, the pride of Texas will still be on show in Super Bowl LVII. The two teams who made the Super Bowl both have Texan-born quarterbacks leading their sides. Let's take a brief look at the duo.
Duncanville, Lubbock Monterey debut atop SBLive’s Texas Girls Basketball Top 25 power rankings (Jan. 26)
A closer look at the top 25 teams across the Lone Star State in SBLive’s first Texas Girls Basketball Top 25 power rankings of the 2022-23 high school basketball season
