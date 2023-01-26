Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Experience Increased Dry Eye Disease Risk
The association was generally consistent across the subgroups of age, sex, use of systemic corticosteroids, and comorbidity levels in the population-based cohort. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an increased risk of dry eye disease (DED) and corneal surface damages compared to non-RA controls, finds new research. The associations were...
MedicalXpress
Contact lenses to treat dry eye syndrome
A collaborative team from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) has developed a contact lens prototype that is specifically designed to prevent contact lens-induced dry eye (CLIDE). The lens alleviates this condition by facilitating tear flow in response to normal eye blinking. This approach can relieve the discomfort, visual impairment, and risk of inflammation experienced by millions of contact lens users suffering from CLIDE.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals
The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
Healthline
What to Know About Bone Density Scans for Osteoporosis
People at risk for osteoporosis may benefit from a bone density scan every 2 years. A DEXA scan is the most common, but QCT scans are also an option. Medicare may cover the cost. Bone density scans are an important tool in predicting, diagnosing, and managing osteoporosis. Most people get...
Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.
Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?
iheart.com
FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization Of Antibody Treatment For COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has pulled the emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment that was used to provide additional protection against COVID-19 for people who are immunocompromised. The FDA said that Evusheld, which is made by AstraZeneca, does not provide protection against the XBB.1.5. BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes
Patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy may be particularly vulnerable to periods of low glucose, and keeping glucose levels stable should be an important part of glucose control. Eye disease among people with diabetes is among the most preventable causes of blindness in the U.S. People with diabetes who experience periods...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between corneal edema and dry eyes?
Occasionally, a relationship may exist between corneal edema and dry eye. If dry eye is severe, it might lead to corneal edema. Corneal edema is the accumulation of fluid in the transparent part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil. Both dry eye and corneal edema can cause...
Healthline
Symptoms and Causes of Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Count)
Thrombocytopenia is a condition that occurs when you don’t have enough platelets in your blood. Symptoms include easy bruising or unexpected or prolonged bleeding. Platelets are a type of blood cell. They help your body form blood clots or plugs to slow or stop bleeding. When you don’t have...
massdevice.com
FDA approves Abbott’s spinal cord stimulation system for diabetic peripheral neuropathy
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that the FDA approved its spinal cord stimulation system for treating painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The Proclaim XR SCS system offers relief to patients with DPN, a debilitating complication of diabetes. These patients need alternatives to traditional treatment approaches like oral medication. Users of Proclaim XR can also use Abbott’s NeuroSphere virtual clinic.
EatingWell
The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian
Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Medical News Today
What medications are beneficial for treating macular degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the retina in the eye and causes central vision loss. Treatment options will depend on the type of macular degeneration but can include medications such as anti-VEGF drugs. Macular degeneration causes central vision loss and is typically. . It affects the retina, which...
FDA approves Eli Lilly's drug for rare blood cancer
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer. The wholesale cost of the treatment, Jaypirca, will be $21,000 per 30 days for the 200 mg dose, the U.S. drugmaker told Reuters.
contagionlive.com
Key Long COVID Symptoms Persist for Nearly 2 Years, But Many Return to Work
A new report tracking patients suggests that even those who return to work experience persistent symptoms. A new report suggests that two-thirds of people who have prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 are able to return to work by 22 months, though most continue to deal with effects of the disease. The...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop MRI definition for knee osteoarthritis (OA)
Knee osteoarthritis (OA) also known as degenerative joint disease of the knee is typically the result of progressive loss of cartilage and low grade inflammation. This common condition impacts approximately 500 million adults worldwide and is a leading cause of pain and disability. Despite this tremendous public health burden, there are no effective approved treatments that can prevent worsening or progression of OA and x-rays, the most common tool used to diagnose the condition, don't easily pick it up.
hcplive.com
Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Clinically Effective for Long-Term Glaucoma Management
6-year results from the LiGHT trial suggest SLT is a safe treatment for eyes with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, providing drop-free IOP control. Selective laser trabeculoplasty safely provided drop-free intraocular pressure (IOP) control in nearly 70% of eyes with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG), according to six-year results from the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) trial.
