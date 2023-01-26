Read full article on original website
Healthline
Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
ajmc.com
Biomarkers Indicate Potential Need for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Surgery
Outcomes were investigated among 541 patients who had chronic rhinosinusitis; they accounted for 435 primary surgeries and 106 revisionist surgeries. Optimizing treatment selection and assessing disease severity in individuals who are living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) could be helped along by evaluating certain peripheral blood hematological indices prior to surgery, according to new study findings in European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
MedicalXpress
New blood test is more accurate in identifying osteoarthritis progression
A new blood test that can identify progression of osteoarthritis in the knee is more accurate than current methods, providing an important tool to advance research and speed discovery of new therapies. The test relies on a biomarker and fills an important void in medical research for a common disease...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
msn.com
Care plan your doctor would usually recommend for Glaucoma
A condition where the eye’s optic nerve, which provides information to the brain, is damaged with or without raised intraocular pressure. If untreated, this will cause gradual vision loss. Symptoms. Commonly observed symptoms include: blurred vision, glare, eye pain, headache, and narrowed vision. Causes. A damage to the optic...
ajmc.com
Vagal Nerve Stimulation May Benefit Patients With Medically Intractable Epilepsy
A review of randomized controlled trials suggests patients with epilepsy refractory to medical management may benefit from vagal nerve stimulation. A new review suggests that vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) can offer palliative benefit for patients with epilepsy that is refractory to medical management and not amenable to resective surgery. This...
hcplive.com
Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Clinically Effective for Long-Term Glaucoma Management
6-year results from the LiGHT trial suggest SLT is a safe treatment for eyes with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, providing drop-free IOP control. Selective laser trabeculoplasty safely provided drop-free intraocular pressure (IOP) control in nearly 70% of eyes with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG), according to six-year results from the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) trial.
docwirenews.com
Osteoporosis Is Associated with Greater Risk of Cervical Spinal Fusion Complications
Osteoporosis was associated with a higher risk of adverse postoperative outcomes at 2-year follow-up for cervical fusion surgery, according to a study published in the January 1 issue of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS). What Is Osteoporosis?. Osteoporosis is a common disease impacting nearly 200 million people globally. The...
massdevice.com
FDA approves Abbott’s spinal cord stimulation system for diabetic peripheral neuropathy
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that the FDA approved its spinal cord stimulation system for treating painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The Proclaim XR SCS system offers relief to patients with DPN, a debilitating complication of diabetes. These patients need alternatives to traditional treatment approaches like oral medication. Users of Proclaim XR can also use Abbott’s NeuroSphere virtual clinic.
Medical News Today
All about soft tissue sarcoma in the abdomen
Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a type of cancer that develops in soft tissues, such as deep skin tissues, muscle, fat, and blood vessels. This article looks at STS in the abdomen, including the symptoms, diagnosis, and outlook for the disease. It also answers some frequently asked questions about STS in the abdomen.
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian cysts can happen for a variety of reasons. They commonly develop due to ovulation or certain health conditions, like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian cysts can also form due to abnormal cell growth, pregnancy, or, in rare cases, ovarian cancer. This article provides an overview of ovarian...
Understanding TSH Levels
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a type of hormone that tells your thyroid how much thyroid hormone it should make. Your thyroid hormones are important for a number of functions, like regulating weight management, body temperature, and muscle strength.A TSH test measures the amount of TSH in your blood. By measuring TSH levels, you can find out if your thyroid is making the right level of thyroid hormones. If your TSH levels are too high or too low, that might mean that the hormone is stimulating your thyroid too much or not enough, potentially pointing to a condition that needs addressing.What...
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes
Patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy may be particularly vulnerable to periods of low glucose, and keeping glucose levels stable should be an important part of glucose control. Eye disease among people with diabetes is among the most preventable causes of blindness in the U.S. People with diabetes who experience periods...
2minutemedicine.com
Catheter ablation reduces rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and atrial tachyarrhythmia
1. In patients with untreated paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation was associated with reduced rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and tachyarrhythmias compared to pharmacotherapies. 2. Catheter ablation was also associated with a lower rate of serious adverse events when compared to antiarrhythmic pharmacotherapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
Healthline
Bladder Neck Obstruction
The bladder neck is a group of muscles that connect the bladder to the urethra. The muscles tighten to hold urine in the bladder, and relax to release it through the urethra. Urinary problems occur when abnormalities block the bladder neck and prevent it from opening completely during urination. Men...
Find out more about Glaucoma, a leading cause of vision loss
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States. Half of those with glaucoma, however, don’t know they have it. For Glaucoma Awareness Month this January, Huda Sheheitli, MD with the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview talks about the signs and risk factors of the condition. Q: What is glaucoma? ...
docwirenews.com
AAOS Updates Guideline on Surgical Treatment for Knee Osteoarthritis
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has issued an update to their Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for Surgical Management of Osteoarthritis (OA) of the Knee. The latest version offers new and updated evidence-based recommendations. Managing Knee OA via Surgery. OA is the most common form of arthritis impacting the...
