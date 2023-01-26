Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a type of hormone that tells your thyroid how much thyroid hormone it should make. Your thyroid hormones are important for a number of functions, like regulating weight management, body temperature, and muscle strength.A TSH test measures the amount of TSH in your blood. By measuring TSH levels, you can find out if your thyroid is making the right level of thyroid hormones. If your TSH levels are too high or too low, that might mean that the hormone is stimulating your thyroid too much or not enough, potentially pointing to a condition that needs addressing.What...

5 DAYS AGO