MedicineNet.com

What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
hcplive.com

Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Experience Increased Dry Eye Disease Risk

The association was generally consistent across the subgroups of age, sex, use of systemic corticosteroids, and comorbidity levels in the population-based cohort. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an increased risk of dry eye disease (DED) and corneal surface damages compared to non-RA controls, finds new research. The associations were...
Healthline

Do You Need Glasses After Cataract Surgery?

Cataract surgery replaces the cloudy lens inside the eye with an artificial lens. Cataracts are common as you age, and surgery is usually safe and effective. Depending on your replacement lens, you may need glasses after cataract surgery. A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens inside the eye...
Medical News Today

Is surgery the only option for fixing a leaky heart valve?

A leaky heart valve refers to a heart valve that does not close properly. This can make it more difficult for a person’s heart to pump blood. Typically, treatment may involve surgery. However, it may be possible to resolve the issue without surgery in some cases. A leaky heart...
Healthline

Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips

Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Medical News Today

All about soft tissue sarcoma in the abdomen

Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a type of cancer that develops in soft tissues, such as deep skin tissues, muscle, fat, and blood vessels. This article looks at STS in the abdomen, including the symptoms, diagnosis, and outlook for the disease. It also answers some frequently asked questions about STS in the abdomen.
Healthline

What Is a Leaky Heart Valve?

A leaky heart valve means that blood isn’t moving properly through one of the heart’s four valves. The potential complications include heart rhythm disturbances and heart failure. However, treatment is usually effective. In a healthy heart, four valves open and close in a synchronized and consistent pattern to...
Healthline

What’s the Difference Between Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) and Endometriosis?

Although PID and endometriosis have similar symptoms, they are two different conditions. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is a bacterial infection of the reproductive organs. Endometriosis is specifically caused by the tissue that lines the uterus — called endometrial tissue — forming outside of the uterus. This misplaced tissue can cause inflammation and pain.
Healthline

What’s Involved With Mitral Valve Repair?

With mitral valve repair, the natural valve remains in place, but your doctor makes changes to the valve’s leaflets to allow them to function more effectively. This procedure typically has fewer risks compared with mitral valve replacement. Your heart’s mitral valve, which is located between the left atrium and...
MedicalXpress

Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?

I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
2minutemedicine.com

Catheter ablation reduces rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and atrial tachyarrhythmia

1. In patients with untreated paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation was associated with reduced rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and tachyarrhythmias compared to pharmacotherapies. 2. Catheter ablation was also associated with a lower rate of serious adverse events when compared to antiarrhythmic pharmacotherapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Medagadget.com

Ultrasound Tornado Rapidly Disrupts Blood Clots

A team of researchers at North Carolina State University have developed an ultrasound transducer that can disrupt blood clots in the brain quickly by creating an ultrasound vortex or ‘tornado’. The transducer is designed to be housed in a catheter that can be advanced through the vasculature until it reaches the site of a blood clot in the brain, such as those that occur in cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. The technique can disrupt clots more quickly than conventional forward-facing ultrasounds, as the vortex wave creates shear stress that helps to break the clot into pieces. The approach has the potential to disrupt clots much more quickly than pharmaceutical approaches, albeit with more procedural complexity.
MedicalXpress

Gum infection may be a risk factor for heart arrhythmia, researchers find

Periodontitis, a gum disease, can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have found that it could be connected to even more severe problems elsewhere in the body—the heart. In a study published in JACC: Clinical...

