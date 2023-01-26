Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns’ New TikTok Account Amasses Huge Following Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens tonight at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight’s big pay-per-view event, WWE took to Twitter to announce Reigns’ arrival on TikTok. Roman’s channel is live and its first video features The Tribal Chief arriving in San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. WWE’s Twitter handle wrote:
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The Funeral Service For Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh
On Sunday, a funeral service for late Ring of Honor wrestler Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh was held in Laurel, Delaware. The official YouTube channel of the Laurel School District hosted a livestream of the funeral, which you can see below. During the service, Jay’s mother, father, and brother Mark recalled their memories of their beloved family member.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong, Fred Rosser retained his Strong Openweight Title over Peter Avalon. The Bullet Club’s KENTA will now challenge Rosser for the belt on the February 18, 2023 show from San Jose, CA. Rosser called out KENTA after his big win, and they had a confrontation.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event has 42,972 tickets out. The show has a live gate of $7 million. The get-in price on the secondary market is $36.
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On Lacey Evans’ Opponent From WWE SmackDown
Fans may have recognized Lacey Evans’ opponent who the former U.S. Marine made quick work of during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. In her first match in months, Evans won with the Cobra Clutch on the show, the same finishing move as Sgt. Slaughter. Evans’ opponent was...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The card for next week’s show is absolutely stacked, with two huge grudge rematches – Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page. You can check out the updated...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes To Appear On Logan Paul’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ Podcast This Week
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return at the Alamodome by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminating GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare eliminated five Superstars including the returning Logan Paul. Despite the elimination, no love...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative From Vince McMahon
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by emerging victorious in the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career in San Antonio, Texas. Rhodes returned to WWE at...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – Excalibur Praises Women’s Title Match, The Dark Order On Hey! (EW), Rampage
Jamie Hayter successfully defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Emi Sakura in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage. Hayter retained the prestigious title with a Rip Cord Lariat to Sakura. AEW commentator Excalibur took to Twitter to praise the Women’s Title match. He wrote:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Bray Wyatt’s New T-Shirt, Sheamus Turns 45, Damian Priest, More
WWE has launched a brand new UV Reactive t-shirt for Bray Wyatt featuring his iconic moth logo. You can check out the new shirt below:. WWE Superstar Sheamus celebrates a birthday today, turning 45 years old. The Celtic Warrior was born in the Cabra suburb of Dublin on January 28, 1978. He was raised on North Great George’s Street in Dublin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bill Apter Wants Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions To Purchase WWE
Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was a recent guest on the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda podcast, where he expressed his desire for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to get involved with Endeavor-WME in the acquisition of Vince McMahon’s WWE. Apter said,. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. Iwant to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – Samu’s Absence On RAW XXX, Latest NJPW Strong Free Episode Online
Samula Fred Anoa’i, better known by his ring name Samu, is best remembered for his appearances with the WWF, WCW, and NJPW in the 1980s and 1990s. The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW was originally supposed to feature The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony featuring every generation of the Anoa’i dynasty. WWE later replaced the special segment with the Trial of Sami Zayn due to several members of the family not being able to make it to RAW Is XXX.
ewrestlingnews.com
Yet Another Top Executive Departs WWE
We’ve got another big WWE departure, as Head of International Matthew Drew has exited the company. According to a report from Pwinsider, Drew was the Senior Vice President, International and is gone from the company. Prior to joining WWE in June of 2021, Drew worked for DAZN. He headed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston On Brock Lesnar Loss: “Kofi-Mania Came Crashing Down”
Kofi Kingston’s rise to the WWE Championship was a long journey for the Ghanaian wrestler, but his reign on top came to an abrupt end. On the first episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX in October 2019, Kingston lost the title in seconds to Brock Lesnar, who defeated the New Day member with a single F5.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Audience Sees Bump For Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home broadcast before today’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The numbers saw a nice increase this week. Last night’s show also featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, who announced his participation for the Royal Rumble match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Brian Pillman Being WCW’s Top Babyface, Facing Bobby Eaton
On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson talked about his legendary WCW World Television Championship match with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton in May of 1991. Anderson also discussed some secrets about the art of color commentary and recalled the rise of Brian Pillman as a top babyface of WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Changed A Mandate Regarding The Royal Rumble
There are plenty of spots still available for both the men’s and women’s WWE Royal Rumble matches that will be filled by current, former, and now possibly NXT talent. Last year, there was an edict that noted that NXT talent weren’t going to be used. However, that has changed this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who reported the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
Fightful Select shared the match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will serve as the main event. You can check out the complete match order below:. – The Men’s Royal Rumble match will open...
