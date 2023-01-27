Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns as Bloodline splinters at solid WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble was far from the perfect show. It did however deliver a perfect ending even if it didn’t include The Rock. Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns in a dramatic set of events straight out of an Emmy Award-winner show and leaves The Bloodline potentially shattering from within. It was the highlight of Saturday night’s show in front of 50,00-plus at the Alamodome that saw WWE deliver the expected, but right Royal Rumble winners. But it included some potentially big misses with the stuff involving Bray Wyatt. Here are five takeaways from the Royal Rumble as we start...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Eliminated In Shocking Fashion At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Beast looked to repeat the same feat tonight at the Alamodome. Unfortunately, for Lesnar, things didn’t work out this time. Brock Lesnar entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 12. The Beast took on Sheamus and Drew...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
New Steve Austin Series To Premiere On A&E, Upcoming WWE Legends And Rivals Lineup
More information has been revealed regarding WWE programming on A&E. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that "Stone Cold Takes on America," a new series featuring Steve Austin will premiere on A&E on Sunday, April 9 and run through Sunday, June 11. Austin recently filmed content as a weatherman and drive...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Royal Rumble Status Of The Rock And Steve Austin
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a couple of hours away, Fightful Select has shared an update about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's status. According to the report, Fightful was asking around about The Rock and Austin and the talent that they've spoken with haven't been told anything, but said it's "well known that WWE wants them." One talent revealed that the money increase between the pitches to Austin for Brock Lesnar in the fall and Reigns in January were "significant" and it was obvious that WWE "wanted him for something."
Rey Mysterio injured on WWE SmackDown, pulled from Royal Rumble
Mysterio was injured at SmackDown on Friday.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Reflects on Issues Between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, The Kliq in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke on his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including The Kliq. Here are the highlights:. The Kliq:. “I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t part of The Kliq. I’ve never been a...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Compete In Royal Rumble Match
Rey Mysterio was supposed to be in the Royal Rumble match, but he never appeared and there’s an update on why he missed it. During the Men’s Royal Rumble match that opened the Royal Rumble PLE event, Rey Mysterio was supposed to be the 17th entrant in the match. However, Rey never appeared in the match.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Had “Residual Heat” On Return To Company
A WWE Superstar has said that he had “residual heat” when he returned to the company after his original exit back in 2014. LA Knight returned to WWE in early 2021 after previously being part of the developmental system in the company between 2013 and 2014. Knight found success in TNA and the NWA during his absence and when he rejoined as part of the NXT brand, the good times continued as he proved to be a popular character.
tjrwrestling.net
Another WWE Executive Leaves Company
Amid big changes to WWE’s management, yet another executive has left the company following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in the first week of January 2023 when it emerged he was using his role as majority shareholder of WWE to strong-arm his way back onto the Board of Directors – despite the Board previously unanimously voting against such a return.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Status Update
The status of Brock Lesnar for the February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event looks to have been revealed. On the January 30 episode of Raw, it was announced that this year’s men’s Elimination Chamber match would be for Austin Theory’s United States Championship, since Cody Rhodes has already set up a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship via winning the Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Sent Cease & Desist Due To Raw 30 Plans
A new report says that another wrestling organisation sent WWE a cease and desist over their original plans for the 30th anniversary of Raw. The original plans for Raw is XXX was for an “acknowledgement ceremony” to take place for Roman Reigns with “every generation” of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty slated to be in attendance. That plan ended up falling apart with reports that legendary stars Afa and Sika (Roman Reigns’ father) were not ready to travel and The Usos’ and Solo Sikoa’s father Rikishi fell ill. Instead, The Trial of Sami Zayn took place on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Dragon Lee Addresses Why He Signed With WWE
Dragon Lee has given an interview about why he signed with WWE while noting that it is a dream come true for him. On December 28, 2022, Dragon Lee and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to win the AAA Tag Team titles on Wednesday’s AAA Noche de Campeones event in Acapulco, Mexico.
tjrwrestling.net
5 WWE Records Smashed During 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble
The 2023 women’s Royal Rumble was a record-breaking event, with as many as five WWE records toppled during the over-the-top-rope battle. Rhea Ripley is on her way to the main event of WrestleMania with a number of milestones under her wing. After being on the receiving end of a...
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Rampage 01/27/23 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured “Hangman” Adam Page in singles action, plus AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter wrestling in the main event. As usual for Rampage, I’ll do a summary review of the matches and then play-by-play for two matches this week. Some weeks I do it for just one match.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Backstage Photo Of Them At WWE Royal Rumble
A current AEW star has seemingly reacted to a viral photo doing the rounds of them backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble. The 2023 Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes make his grand return to WWE screens after seven months out of action due to injury. The American Nightmare entered the men’s Rumble match at number 30 and became the fifth star in history to win the match from that position. That now puts Rhodes in the driver’s seat for a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
