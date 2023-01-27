Triple H gave an explanation as to why The Rock likely won’t be at WrestleMania 39 this year even though it’s something that Rock loves to do. There was a belief going into this year’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event that if The Rock was going to be a part of WrestleMania 39 this coming April then we likely would have known something at the Royal Rumble. After all, The Rock was one of the five biggest betting favorites to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match going into it.

