Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Compete In Royal Rumble Match
Rey Mysterio was supposed to be in the Royal Rumble match, but he never appeared and there’s an update on why he missed it. During the Men’s Royal Rumble match that opened the Royal Rumble PLE event, Rey Mysterio was supposed to be the 17th entrant in the match. However, Rey never appeared in the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Multiple WWE Stars Injured During 2023 Royal Rumble
Both winners of the men’s and women’s 2023 Royal Rumble matches were among those injured during the event. Iron woman Rhea Ripley dislocated her knee during the match and had to pop it back in before going on to eliminate seven other competitors in her record-breaking performance. Speaking...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Attacked By Some Of The Bloodline At WWE’s Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn made his choice at the Royal Rumble leading to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline delivering a violent message. The main event of the 2023 Royal Rumble event saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was not without controversy because Owens had Reigns beat when the referee was bumped. However, Reigns managed to come back to win with a Spear.
tjrwrestling.net
What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After The WWE Royal Rumble Went Dark [VIDEO}
The 2023 Royal Rumble ended with a brutal beating on both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who were left motionless in the ring as the broadcast went off air. But footage filmed by a fan has shown what happened after the cameras stopped rolling as referees attended to both superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Addresses Why The Rock Likely Won’t Be Wrestling At WrestleMania 39
Triple H gave an explanation as to why The Rock likely won’t be at WrestleMania 39 this year even though it’s something that Rock loves to do. There was a belief going into this year’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event that if The Rock was going to be a part of WrestleMania 39 this coming April then we likely would have known something at the Royal Rumble. After all, The Rock was one of the five biggest betting favorites to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match going into it.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Explains How Things Are Different In WWE With Triple H Running The Show
Bray Wyatt has explained some of the differences between Triple H running the show in WWE compared to how things were like when Vince McMahon was in charge. When Bray Wyatt came back to WWE at Extreme Rules last October, he did so after Triple H made the call to bring him back. That’s because Triple H took over the WWE creative team last July after Vince McMahon “retired” as the WWE Chairman due to numerous hush money payments to cover his affairs with multiple women over the last 20 years.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Rampage 01/27/23 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured “Hangman” Adam Page in singles action, plus AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter wrestling in the main event. As usual for Rampage, I’ll do a summary review of the matches and then play-by-play for two matches this week. Some weeks I do it for just one match.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Backstage Photo Of Them At WWE Royal Rumble
A current AEW star has seemingly reacted to a viral photo doing the rounds of them backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble. The 2023 Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes make his grand return to WWE screens after seven months out of action due to injury. The American Nightmare entered the men’s Rumble match at number 30 and became the fifth star in history to win the match from that position. That now puts Rhodes in the driver’s seat for a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Set For WWE Return [Possible Spoiler]
A popular star of the SmackDown brand could be set for a return to WWE, possibly as soon as the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Pat McAfee has proved a popular addition to WWE since he joined the company as an announcer and part-time competitor. McAfee could normally be heard at the announce desk on Friday Night SmackDown alongside veteran Michael Cole but the former NFL star has been absent for the football season after taking on a role on ESPN’s College GameDay.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Had “Residual Heat” On Return To Company
A WWE Superstar has said that he had “residual heat” when he returned to the company after his original exit back in 2014. LA Knight returned to WWE in early 2021 after previously being part of the developmental system in the company between 2013 and 2014. Knight found success in TNA and the NWA during his absence and when he rejoined as part of the NXT brand, the good times continued as he proved to be a popular character.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Explains Why He Turned Down Raw 30 Invite
Kevin Nash wasn’t there for WWE’s 30th anniversary of Raw and he explained on his podcast why he missed it. The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw on January 23rd featured many WWE Hall of Famers and legends, but Kevin Nash was not among them. It’s easy...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Recap: 6 Thoughts
The first WWE PLE of 2023 has come and gone and what a Royal Rumble it was. I thought it was a pretty good show all things considered. I think the right people won the Rumble matches and we planted the seeds for the next two months of Bloodline material.
tjrwrestling.net
5 WWE Records Smashed During 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble
The 2023 women’s Royal Rumble was a record-breaking event, with as many as five WWE records toppled during the over-the-top-rope battle. Rhea Ripley is on her way to the main event of WrestleMania with a number of milestones under her wing. After being on the receiving end of a...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be “Where Roman Reigns Is”
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their admiration for Seth Rollins and thinks WWE should have Rollins in a similar position to Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins was in fine form at the 2023 Royal Rumble where he entered the men’s Rumble match at number 15 and made it to the final four, lasting over 37 minutes in the bout. Ultimately he was eliminated by Logan Paul and so was stopped from repeating his success in 2019 when he won the Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
Another WWE Executive Leaves Company
Amid big changes to WWE’s management, yet another executive has left the company following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in the first week of January 2023 when it emerged he was using his role as majority shareholder of WWE to strong-arm his way back onto the Board of Directors – despite the Board previously unanimously voting against such a return.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Officials “Extremely Thrilled” With Royal Rumble Event
It has been reported that WWE officials were very happy with how this year’s Royal Rumble event turned out. The 2023 Royal Rumble was the first Premium Live Event of the year. It was headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens. Reigns won that match even though Owens had it won, if not for a referee getting knocked down.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Liked That Women’s Royal Rumble Match Went After The Men
The winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Rhea Ripley, thinks that it was a good thing for the women’s match to be after the men this year. Rhea Ripley had an incredible performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match by lasting 1:01:08 according to WWE.com, which is a record for women’s Royal Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon & Triple H Don’t See Sami Zayn As “Face Of The Company”
A new report has given an insight into how Triple H and Vince McMahon feel about Sami Zayn potentially leading WWE as its main star. Sami Zayn has been on the run of his life as the Honorary Uce in Roman Reigns’ Bloodline. Surrounded by Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn has shone with his entertaining antics as he slowly but surely ingratiated himself into the group.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Won Royal Rumble Match With Dislocated Knee – “It Went Back In”
Rhea Ripley has revealed that even though she had an impressive win in the Women’s Royal Rumble, she got the win while dealing with an injury. It was a history-making performance from Rhea Ripley at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Ripley, who is part of The Judgment Day stable on Raw, entered the Rumble match first while Liv Morgan was second.
Comments / 0