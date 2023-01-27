Read full article on original website
Related
fundselectorasia.com
Calastone partners with WeLab Bank to automate funds transaction
Global funds network Calastone announced that it has been selected by virtual bank WeLab Bank to automate its fund trading and reporting processes, such as fund orders and reporting. The Calastone order routing and reporting solutions aim to enhance efficiency and cost effectiveness of the bank’s digital wealth advisory services...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
fundselectorasia.com
Don’t count out active management amid land grab by passives
Passive or index-tracking funds have become an increasingly important element of the investment adviser’s toolkit in recent decades, offering a low-cost way to capture (most of) the performance of an ever-expanding array of markets and asset classes. Research published by retail investor platform Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) pointed to an...
Comments / 0